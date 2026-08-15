Rio Ngumoha set for Liverpool stay despite Bradley Barcola links

Liverpool will not part ways with 17-year-old English youth international Rio Ngumoha despite the persistent links with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rio Ngumoha remains a part of Andoni Iraola’s plans for the 2026/27 season, despite Liverpool’s desire to sign a productive wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window.

While discussing the youngster’s future on YouTube channel, Romano presented more information, saying, “Just to clarify that, should anything happen, Barcola or not Barcola, two wingers – because Liverpool’s intention is to add two wingers to the squad, especially if Gakpo goes to Tottenham – in any case, Rio Ngumoha is untouchable.”

“Rio Ngumoha was never close to joining Bayern this summer. Rio, for Liverpool, is [an] absolutely crucial part of [their] present and future project.”

Rio Ngumoha and his young career so far

Rio Ngumoha has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Chelsea in July 2025. The Reds were hailed for completing a coup when they landed the teenage prospect, and he showed flashes of his brilliant potential whenever he has received sporadic opporunities to play for the senior side.

The 17-year-old has already accumulated over 1,000 minutes of game time across 30 outings for Liverpool thus far, chipping in with two goals and one assist. The English winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and reports earlier this year suggested a move away from the Merseyside club was on the cards.

What next for Ngumoha?

Reports earlier this year suggested that Liverpool may consider loan proposals for Rio Ngumoha, with Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature. However, the decision to keep the English youth international is understandable, as Mohamed Salah’s departure has created an opening for the other attackers in the squad.

Even if Bradley Barcola arrives at Anfield, Ngumoha will receive enough opportunities to make his mark, as Victor Munoz is still raw and rough around the edges. Additionally, the Spanish winger is expected to require a bedding-in period, giving the teenager room to make his mark.

Liverpool’s determination to keep the 17-year-old is also a confidence-booster for the player, as that is an indication of the trust placed in him by Andoni Iraola and his coaching staff. He can now focus on becoming a pivotal figure for the Merseyside club in the upcoming campaign.