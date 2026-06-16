Rio Ngumoha keen on staying at Liverpool as talks planned

Rio Ngumoha has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks, but the Reds have no intention of letting him leave.

Rio Ngumoha has been linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, but the 17-year-old is keen on staying at Liverpool. Liverpool are now planning contract talks with him, and they want to extend his deal beyond 2028.

Ngumoha is currently the most talented young player at the club, and it does not make any sense for Liverpool to let him leave. The fans will be delighted that the player wants to continue and that the club is working to secure his long-term future. They are looking to build for the future, and they need to hold onto players like Ngumoha.

The teenage sensation has already impressed in the Premier League with limited opportunities, and he will be hoping to play a bigger role in the first team next season. Liverpool have brought in a talented young manager, Andoni Iraola, who did an outstanding job at Bournemouth, nurturing young players. They will hope that the 43-year-old Spanish manager can help him fulfil his potential at Liverpool as well.

Pete O’Rourke explained on Football Insider, “Under the new management of Andoni Iraola, I’m sure (Ngumoha will) be hoping that he can become a regular in the Liverpool team, and I think if that is the case, the player will be happy to stay.

“Liverpool are more than happy with Ngumoha, so I would imagine that there will be talks over a new deal to try and extend his stay at Anfield beyond 2028 and secure his long-term future so they can, sort of, put all of these transfer rumours to bed.”

Ngumoha could be a future star

It is no surprise that Bayern Munich are interested in signing the English attacking sensation. He has all the tools to develop into a future superstar. Liverpool are already lacking in quality in the wide areas. The Reds have not yet managed to properly replace Luis Diaz, and they have lost Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Merseyside outfit need to invest in multiple wide players this summer. It is fair to assume that Ngumoha could get substantial opportunities in the upcoming campaign on the left flank. Liverpool struggled with their predictability in the final third last season.

They need someone who can add pace and take on defenders in a 1v1 situation. Despite Ngumoha possessing those qualities, he was mostly left on the bench by former manager Arne Slot. The youngster will certainly hope for more opportunities this time. It remains to be seen whether all parties can finalise a new deal quickly.