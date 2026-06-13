Liverpool plan contract talks with Rio Ngumoha to ward off Bayern Munich

Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are hoping to sign 17-year-old Liverpool attacker Rio Ngumoha, but the Reds have no plans to let him leave. According to a report by Football Insider, the Premier League giants looking to agree a new contract with Ngumoha, and they will hope the young attacker is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club.

The teenage sensation is one of the finest young attacking talents in the Premier League right now, and it is no surprise that the Bavarian giants want to secure his signature. However, Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose a player of his potential.

The Reds are looking to build a team capable of winning major trophies, and they need to keep the 17-year-old for the long haul. Ngumoha was also linked with Real Madrid a few months ago.

Liverpool must keep Rio Ngumoha

The Merseyside outfit already lack quality in wide areas, and Ngumoha could be a key player for them next season. The English attacking sensation impressed despite limited opportunities last season, and he will look to establish himself as an important first-team player for the upcoming campaign.

The 17-year-old scored some important goals for Liverpool, including the late winner against Newcastle United away from home and the exceptional solo goal against Fulham. Ngumoha is likely to get more opportunities with the first team next year, and it will not be a surprise if he decides to sign a new deal with Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, and they will need to replace him. The 17-year-old could be the ideal option, and he can help them save a fortune. The teenage prospect has shown he can compete at Premier League level, and he could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack.

Ngumoha is excellent at taking on defenders in one-on-one situations and beating opponents. He will add unpredictability and explosive pace to the Liverpool attack. Bayern Munich signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool last summer, and he has been excellent for them. The Premier League side will not want to lose another top-notch left-sided attacker to Die Roten anytime soon. They will need to move on to other targets if they want to improve the attacking unit’s quality.