Arsenal interested in Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool unwilling to sell

Arsenal are very keen on acquiring the services of Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha, but the Reds have no intention of selling.

Liverpool are determined to keep Rio Ngumoha despite Arsenal’s interest, with the Reds keen to renew the winger’s contract and keep him at Anfield. Speaking on The Athletic, David Ornstein confirmed the North London club’s interest in the 18-year-old while stressing that Liverpool remain committed to extending his deal.

“I think there is some interest from Arsenal in Rio Ngumoha. There’s surely interest from lots of clubs in him, because he’s such a precocious talent. I did hear over the summer that they like him. They’re allowed to like him; that’s their prerogative. It doesn’t mean Liverpool are going to sell him,” Ornstein said. “They want to renew his contract. He’s 18 and tied down at Anfield until 2028. I don’t know of an agreement yet on a new deal, so clearly that’s something they’ll try to progress. When you’ve only got two years to go, then it can be open to speculation. There was a story by Alan Nixon, who was the first to report Arsenal’s interest, and that’s what has led to a bit of noise around it.

Ngumoha joined Liverpool from Chelsea’s academy in the summer of 2024 before being promoted to the first-team squad last summer. He has since made 35 appearances for the Merseyside club, contributing three goals, and has already featured five times during the 2026/27 campaign.

The Englishman’s potential has been particularly evident when given Premier League opportunities. He scored twice and provided an assist in just over 500 minutes of league football last season. Ornstein believes game time will be crucial under new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

“I reported over the summer that Ngumoha was actually Bayern Munich’s top target at one point to strengthen in the wing position. They’d done quite a lot of work on it, but it didn’t develop. Liverpool had no interest in trading him. RB Leipzig were another club credited with interest. What will be really interesting is to see how much game time he gets at Liverpool, because wingers are the big thing for Andoni Iraola. You would expect him to be a real asset for them. Let’s see how it develops.”

Why do Arsenal want Ngumoha?

Arsenal face a clear need for depth on the left flank after allowing both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to depart during the summer. The Gunners signed Christos Tzolis but did not complete a deal for the established world-class left winger they initially targeted.

Ngumoha offers a long-term solution on the left flank, though his versatility, he has been used on both flanks this season, may appeal to Iraola’s tactical flexibility as much as to Arsenal’s immediate needs.

“I heard Arsenal have some interest in him, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens with him and Liverpool because there is no suggestion he’s unhappy there,” Ornstein added.

For now, Liverpool’s priority appears to be extending Ngumoha’s contract and giving him opportunities to develop rather than considering a sale. With less than two years left on his deal, it is quite understandable why top clubs have started to circle around him.