Gabriel Martinelli set to join Al-Hilal as deal agreed

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli is on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a late summer move.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks between Arsenal and Al-Hilal have led to an agreement over a deal for Gabriel Martinelli. The big-spending Saudi Pro League giants will pay around €65 million to sign the 25-year-old versatile attacker, who has authorisation to travel for his medical checks.

Another update from Fabrizio Romano has revealed that personal terms are no longer an issue, with the South American winger set to sign a four-year contract until June 2030. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have already booked a medical, which should take place on Monday.

Gabriel Martinelli and his Arsenal career so far

Gabriel Martinelli has experienced dramatic peaks and troughs since joining Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in July 2019. While the 25-year-old was impressive in his first few seasons with the North London club, he has not been at his best in recent campaigns, struggling to remain productive in the final third.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian international produced a decent tally in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in only 2,384 minutes of game time in 52 outings across all competitions. However, scoring only one goal in the Premier League jeopardised his long-term Arsenal future, although his stock remained high, with clubs across the world vying for his signature.

A new adventure beckons

Al-Hilal’s interest in Gabriel Martinelli has been understandable. The Saudi Pro League giants have already added to their attack by signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United and Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. However, despite that, they wanted another versatile attacker to completely revamp their attack as they aim to compete with Al-Nassr in the title race. They have pursued several wide attackers in recent weeks to strengthen their offensive options.

The Blue Waves first faced rejection from Iliman Ndiaye, which then forced them to refocus on other targets, with Pedro Neto also emerging as a top option. However, Martinelli recently became the primary target for Al-Hilal due to his age profile and versatility, with Chelsea’s hefty asking price also contributing to the realignment.

With Arsenal ready to cash in on the Brazilian, a deal has been on the cards, contingent on Martinelli’s stance. The Brazilian has now approved the move, and recent reports have claimed that he will be pocketing an eye-watering €20 million-a-year wages once he completes his €65 million move to the Saudi Pro League.