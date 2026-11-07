Arsenal eyeing Carlos Forbs as possible Bukayo Saka cover

Arsenal will look to sign 22-year-old Portuguese international Carlos Forbs from Jupiler Pro League champions Club Brugge next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Carlos Forbs is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Premier League champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker next year, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Club Brugge winger.

Per Fichajes, the Gunners are worried about Bukayo Saka’s fitness and want reliable cover in his absence. Meanwhile, the report adds that Arsenal will face stiff competition from Manchester City for his signature.

Who is Carlos Forbs?

Carlos Forbs is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Several wingers from Portugal have burst into the spotlight in recent years, and Forbs has added to that growing tradition. Born in Sintra, the 22-year-old spent most of his formative years in Portugal, passing through the academies at NADC Sintra and Sporting CP. However, he graduated from the youth division at Manchester City.

The Portuguese international could not break into the first-team squad at Manchester City, and he has risen in prominence since moving to Belgium last year. Forbs enjoyed a solid debut season with Club Brugge, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 51 outings across all competitions. His form has continued this term with 5 goals and 6 assists in 14 appearances thus far. His progress has invariably piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Carlos Forbs has been on Manchester City’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is surprising, as after signing Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye, and Allan Elias this year, Enzo Maresca has four wingers in his squad. However, that has never deterred City from exploring market opportunities, and signing a productive winger like Forbs is an appealing prospect.

As for Arsenal, a move for Forbs will only be sensible if they sell Noni Madueke, as the English winger has been impressive in Bukayo Saka’s absence this season. However, recent reports have linked Madueke with Aston Villa and a few European giants. So, Forbs, who has breakneck pace and contributes heavily in the final third, is an option worth keeping an eye on.

However, per Fichajes, Arsenal will only launch a bid if Saka’s fitness issues become more concerning. Meanwhile, it is unclear if Club Brugge will be open to parting ways with Forbs, with the Portuguese winger a key figure for the 2025/26 Jupiler Pro League winners.