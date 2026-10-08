Unai Emery pushing Aston Villa to sign Noni Madueke next year

The race to sign Noni Madueke has become more intense, with a Premier League club joining the battle for his signature.

According to Fichajes, Aston Villa are preparing to explore a move for Noni Madueke next year, with Unai Emery understood to be keen on bringing the Arsenal winger to Villa Park. The 24-year-old has seen his involvement decrease during the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign, raising questions over whether he could consider a move in search of greater responsibility.

Madueke remains under contract with Arsenal until June 2030, meaning the Gunners would be under no immediate pressure to sell. However, Emery is believed to view the England international as an ideal addition to his attacking options.

Villa lost Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey during the summer and could use another explosive wide player capable of stretching defences and creating opportunities in 1v1 situations, making him the ideal foil for Nicolas Jackson and Johan Manzambi. Madueke’s pace and direct approach would also offer Emery a different attacking option, particularly in matches where Villa need to increase the tempo.

Is Noni Madueke the solution to Aston Villa’s attacking needs?

The opportunity to play more regularly could prove important in any potential deal as Madueke has found competition for places at Arsenal increasingly difficult, with Mikel Arteta having several options across the attacking positions. A move to Aston Villa could therefore provide the winger with the consistent minutes he needs to rebuild momentum, though Arteta wants to keep the player.

Villa’s recent progress could also work in their favour as Emery has established the club as a regular contender for European football, and the promise of an important role could make Birmingham an attractive destination. However, Aston Villa are not alone in monitoring the situation. Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also understood to be keeping tabs on Madueke as they assess attacking reinforcements.

For Arsenal, however, any decision will depend on the financial terms and the Gunners are unlikely to sanction an exit that leaves them significantly short of their original investment, while a loan arrangement could become an alternative if Madueke’s situation does not improve.

To loan or to sell, that is the question

Villa are expected to assess whether a permanent transfer or loan with an obligation to buy would represent the most practical route. Emery’s desire to add another dynamic attacker could ultimately make Villa one of the most serious contenders, particularly if Madueke decides that regular first-team football should take priority over remaining at Arsenal.

Madueke would be an intriguing signing for Aston Villa because Emery could offer something Arsenal currently cannot guarantee: a clearly defined attacking role. The Englishman’s biggest asset is his willingness to attack defenders. He is at his best when receiving the ball in space, driving towards the full-back and creating situations where his pace becomes difficult to contain. Villa have missed that kind of directness at times.

There is also a wider question for Arsenal. Madueke is still only 24 and has shown enough quality to suggest that selling him too quickly could eventually prove costly. If Arteta remains unconvinced by his consistency, however, allowing him to leave for a strong fee could make sense.

If Emery genuinely believes Madueke can become a regular difference-maker, offering him significant minutes could be the key to beating Atletico Madrid and Juventus to his signature. The next few months should determine whether this develops into a serious transfer battle or remains dependent on Madueke’s role at Arsenal.