Atletico Madrid, Juventus eyeing January loan move for Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke is attracting interest from European giants Atletico Madrid and Juventus, with both clubs considering loan approaches to tempt him away from Arsenal.

Noni Madueke is attracting reported loan interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus ahead of the January transfer window, per Caught Offside. Both clubs are considering approaches to Arsenal, with any deal potentially including a purchase option, though a move remains unlikely at this stage.

Arsenal signed Madueke from Chelsea for a reported £52 million last year to provide cover for Bukayo Saka without disrupting the team’s structure. Given rising winger valuations, including Savinho’s move to Tottenham; Arsenal secured Madueke at a competitive price. Madueke remains primarily viewed as cover for Saka, though questions persist over his long-term role at the club.

European giants chasing Madueke

Noni Madueke’s direct, attacking style appeals to European clubs seeking creative options on the wing. For Atletico Madrid and Juventus, a loan move would provide attacking depth without committing long-term funds during a competitive season.

Atletico Madrid need an injection of pace and creativity from the right flank, and Madueke will offer something different compared to Giuliano Simeone. On the other hand, Juventus have no player like the Arsenal winger, who pacy outlet and tendency to take on his defender can unlock a new facet of their gameplay.

In his first season with Arsenal, Madueke made 43 appearances across all competitions and provided effective cover for Saka during the England international’s occasional absences. He scored eight goals and contributed four assists as the Gunners won the Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

The report claims that if either club manages to convince Arsenal to let Madueke leave, the loan deal could include some form of purchase option. There is no clarity over the potential fee, but should the North London club decide to sell Madueke, they would likely demand more than the amount they initially invested in him.

Will Arsenal sell Noni Madueke?

Arsenal have no obvious reason to sell Madueke at this stage, particularly given the role he has played as Bukayo Saka’s deputy. Mikel Arteta values the winger highly. The report suggests that a lack of playing time could encourage Madueke to seek a new opportunity elsewhere, but considering how often he featured last season, those concerns do not appear especially convincing.

Arsenal are unlikely to entertain either approach, given Madueke’s proven role as Saka’s deputy and his ability to operate on both flanks, options difficult to replace in January. With the current transfer market for wingers offering limited alternatives, the Gunners have little reason to consider selling the Englishman during the January window.