Savinho is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur, with Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush likely to reunite with him in North London soon.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City winger Savinho will join Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth over £75 million, with the two clubs striking a verbal agreement. The Brazilian winger will travel for his medical tests this week. A separate update by Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs are “confident” of signing Omar Marmoush, as talks have advanced and personal terms pose no issue.

Omar Marmoush, Savinho and the need for stability

Savinho has endured a mixed spell since joining Manchester City from sister club Troyes in a deal worth £30.8 million in July 2024. The 22-year-old was a highly-rated arrived at the Etihad with a burgeoning reputation after a solid loan stint with another sister club, Girona, in the 2023/24 season. However, after an impressive debut campaign, involvement contracted last term.

The Brazilian international managed only 1,502 minutes across 36 outings in all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists. With Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo ahead of him in the pecking order, he has been facing an uphill battle for regular game time. As for Omar Marmoush, the Egyptian attacker was a rare bright spot in the second half of the 2024/25 season for City after arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite his ability to play as a striker and a winger, Marmoush dropped in the pecking order last season and did not even manage 1,500 minutes of game time in 36 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and three assists. Nonetheless, Marmoush and Savinho remain attractive targets for top European sides, with a move across the Premier League on the cards.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but a deal did not materialise after Pep Guardiola blocked the move. The continued interest has made sense, as the Lilywhites have been searching for a productive wide attacker since parting ways with Son Heung-min twelve months ago. Several candidates, including Cody Gakpo, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Savinho remaining on the North London club’s list.

Meanwhile, the interest in Omar Marmoush stems from Randal Kolo Muani’s return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his loan spell. Additionally, Dominic Solanke has struggled to make his mark since arriving from Bournemouth, with persistent fitness issues impacting his form and progress.

Recent reports have claimed that Enzo Maresca is ready to sanction Savinho’s departure, and a deal has appeared to be a matter of if, not when. With talks to sign Marmoush also progressing, the Manchester City duo are set to reunite in North London, with medical examinations and formal confirmation expected imminently.