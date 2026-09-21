Mikel Arteta wants Noni Madueke stay amid Atletico Madrid, Juventus links

Mikel Arteta has no plans to part ways with Noni Madueke midway through the 2026/27 season, which could come as a blow to some European suitors interested in the winger.

According to a report by Football Insider, Noni Madueke might be attracting interest from a few European giants, but Mikel Arteta has no intention of parting ways with a key player like him. The Arsenal boss wants to retain the core of his attacking setup in a bid to win silverware this season, which would close down any idea of parting ways with the former Chelsea star.

Arsenal had a mixed summer window when it comes to building their attacking setup for the new season. Mikel Arteta had prioritised a star signing for the left-hand side of the wide areas, while only bringing in Christos Tzolis and parting ways with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

While the left-hand side has left them lacking something after the window shut, Arsenal felt more than secure on the right-hand side with Bukayo Saka as their primary winger and Noni Madueke as his backup.

No chance for Madueke’s departure in January

Madueke has played a big role since his £50 million move from Chelsea last summer, making 43 appearances across all competitions. He was a big part of Arsenal maintaining their style when Saka could not play, as he was crucial for them to win the Premier League and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

However, of late there have been some reports linking the English winger with Atletico Madrid and Juventus, though their chances are set to be diminished. Arteta has no plans to part ways with the former PSV Eindhoven attacker ahead of the January market, and he will do everything in his power to keep him.

Of late, rumours have pointed towards potential discontent from the player’s side, as he seeks regular game time. There have also been reports of Premier League interest, but at the moment, the Gunners have no intention of parting ways with the England international.

The situation could be different next summer, especially if Arsenal open the door to a departure for the winger. There are no guarantees that the likes of Atletico Madrid or Juventus will return with interest if they cannot sign him in January, but at the moment, Arteta values him highly for his team.