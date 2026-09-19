Premier League clubs expected to join Noni Madueke chase

Multiple Premier League clubs are expected to enter the race to sign 24-year-old Arsenal winger Noni Madueke.

Noni Madueke could attract significant interest from several Premier League clubs in January if Arsenal make the 24-year-old winger available, according to a report by Football Insider.

The England international has struggled to secure regular playing time under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium. Madueke started just one of Arsenal’s last six competitive matches, although he scored in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Ipswich Town.

The Englishman’s limited involvement has raised questions about his standing in Arteta’s plans. Madueke received only 23 minutes as a substitute across Arsenal’s opening four Premier League matches this season and subsequently missed out on the latest England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The player’s situation marks a sharp turn from last season, when he impressed enough to earn a place in England’s World Cup squad despite facing strong competition for attacking positions.

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer in a £50 million deal. Last season he produced 12 goal contributions across 43 appearances, playing just over 2,200 minutes despite not being an automatic starter. This season, however, his opportunities have dried up: he has accumulated just 176 minutes across five appearances.

Could Madueke be on the move in January?

Competition for places has intensified at Arsenal, where Arteta has several high-quality attacking options. The emergence of 16-year-old Max Dowman as a winger option has further squeezed Madueke’s path into the starting XI.

Despite his current struggles, Madueke’s Premier League record and demonstrated ability to produce goals and assists at the highest level mean he would not lack potential suitors if the North London club open the door for his departure. His pace and direct style could appeal to clubs searching for an attacking threat.

The Gunners are not currently confirmed to be actively seeking a sale, but the possibility of Madueke becoming available in January could trigger significant interest across the Premier League. For now, he remains an Arsenal player, and his display against Ipswich offers a crucial opportunity to convince Arteta of his worth before the January transfer window opens.

Not only does the goal help his cause, but Arteta will also try his best to keep hold of him because squad depth will be crucial for a team that is keen on going deep in all competitions.