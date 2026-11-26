Arsenal have added Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs to their list of attacking targets ahead of the January transfer window, but the Belgian champions are not prepared to consider selling their in-form forward midway through the season.

A report by Football Insider states that Mikel Arteta’s side are closely monitoring the 22-year-old, who has emerged as one of the most productive young wide players in Belgian football.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attacking options and particularly want another left-sided player capable of providing competition and depth across the frontline. Forbs’s pace, direct running and ability to create opportunities make him an attractive fit for Arteta’s requirements.

The Portuguese winger has already registered five goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, following an impressive 2025/26 campaign, in which he recorded 22 goal involvements, including six in the Champions League. His development has also accelerated internationally and Forbs recently scored his first senior goal for Portugal in the Nations League victory over Wales, further increasing his profile among potential suitors.

Club Brugge refuse January approach

Despite Arsenal’s growing interest, Club Brugge have made their position clear; Forbs is not available during the January window. The 2025/26 Belgian champions remain involved in the Champions League and regard the winger as an important part of their ambitions for the remainder of the campaign. Losing one of their leading attacking players halfway through the season would therefore represent a significant sporting risk.

Forbs’s importance has grown considerably since joining Brugge from Ajax in 2025. After previously developing at Manchester City’s academy and gaining limited senior experience with their Under-21s, he spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Wolves before rebuilding his reputation in Belgium.

Brugge’s decision is also understandable given his continued improvement. The 22-year-old has become a more consistent source of goals and assists while establishing himself as an important attacking outlet. Arsenal’s interest is therefore unlikely to disappear simply because a January deal is difficult. The Gunners can continue monitoring his performances before potentially revisiting the situation in the summer.

A fresh weapon for Arteta’s squad

Forbs makes sense for Arsenal because he offers genuine pace and directness from the left. Rather than simply providing another technical player, he can stretch defensive lines, attack space and create situations from wide areas.

The bigger question is whether Arsenal would be willing to make a significant investment after Brugge’s refusal to sell during the season. His Champions League performances and growing international profile could push his valuation higher by the summer.

For Club Brugge, keeping him is the logical decision. They are competing in Europe’s premier competition and have little reason to weaken their attack halfway through the campaign. Arsenal should remain patient and if Forbs maintains his current output, the summer could present a much more realistic opportunity to make their interest concrete.