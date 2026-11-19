Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Carlos Forbs ahead of Everton and Newcastle United, with Club Brugge’s asking price clear.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Aston Villa could have a leading role in the race for Carlos Forbs, with Club Brugge making their demands clear ahead of the January transfer window. Unai Emery’s side are willing to explore a move for the Portuguese winger, who is also on the list of Newcastle United and Everton.

Carlos Forbs spent eight years in Manchester City’s youth system before heading to Ajax in 2023. He has been on the move since, as the winger was transferred on loan to Wolves for a season before making a permanent move to Club Brugge.

The Portuguese winger played a key role for Club Brugge as they lifted the 2025/26 league title, and in the ongoing campaign, he has once again assumed an important role for the team. Five goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions have seen a few key teams showing interest.

Arsenal have reportedly been linked recently, although they are not prioritising a move for another right winger at this moment. That leaves some other Premier League teams chasing the Portuguese star, as Club Brugge are not overly keen to part ways in January, given they are in a strong position in the league as well as harbouring ambitions to progress in the Champions League, for which the winger will be key.

Aston Villa leading the race

Club Brugge are clear that they will not sell Forbs for anything less than €40 million, which may seem to be in the same bracket that Arsenal paid for Christos Tzolis in the summer. Among the other interested clubs, it is Aston Villa, Everton, and Newcastle United who are chasing Forbs ahead of January, with Unai Emery’s side seen as the front-runners at the moment.

Everton and Newcastle United are in the market for attacking reinforcements to bolster their squad in January, as Forbs is someone they view as a value in. However, those two sides are currently trailing Aston Villa in the race, with Emery’s side already planning on making a bid for the €40 million-rated winger.

Aston Villa need a new winger, as Alejandro Garnacho is in a spot of bother after struggling for regular game time this season. Everton must puruse a wide attacker, as Jack Grealish’s situation is problematic after a disciplinary violation. Finally, Newcastle United want to continue refreshing their options, as Jacob Murphy is on the wrong side of 30.

Villa believe they have the means to convince Club Brugge with a bid of the structure that will be enough to price Forbs away. A move back to the Premier League might be on the agenda for the winger, considering where he views himself in the long-term future, and the Villans’ proposal also includes Champions League football, which may entice him further.