Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle United are among a growing group of Premier League clubs monitoring Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs, with the Portuguese attacker emerging as a potential January opportunity after an impressive start to the season.

Forbs has produced three goals and five assists in his first 10 league appearances, while his performances in Belgium have helped restore the reputation he built as a highly rated academy prospect. His pace, directness and ability to create chances from wide areas have made him an increasingly attractive target for English clubs.

His latest display only strengthened that interest as Forbs scored his first senior international goal for Portugal against Wales on Tuesday, wearing the No.7 shirt previously associated with Cristiano Ronaldo. According to TEAMtalk, several Premier League representatives were reportedly present to watch him.

Villa, Everton and Newcastle assess their options

Aston Villa are understood to be particularly keen on Forbs, with Unai Emery’s side potentially viewing his versatility and attacking explosiveness as useful additions to their forward line. His ability to operate in wide areas would provide another option in a squad competing across domestic and European competitions.

Newcastle United are also monitoring the 22-year-old as they continue to assess attacking options. Matthias Jaissle’s side have ambitions of competing on several fronts, making additional pace and creativity in the final third particularly valuable.

Everton, meanwhile, are among the other clubs tracking Forbs. The Toffees could see him as a player capable of adding greater dynamism and end product to their attack, while Brighton and Brentford are also keeping tabs on his progress.

Forbs is not an unknown quantity in England as he spent the 2024 campaign on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, although that spell failed to showcase his full potential. His subsequent move to Club Brugge in 2025 has proved far more productive, giving him the regular football needed to develop his attacking game.

A secon d coming to English shores on the cards?

Forbs’ revival at Club Brugge is precisely why Premier League clubs should be taking his situation seriously. His numbers suggest he is no longer simply a talented winger waiting for consistency; he is beginning to turn his physical qualities into reliable end product.

Villa arguably offer the most intriguing sporting fit because their European ambitions could provide Forbs with the platform to continue developing without immediately making him the focal point of the attack. Newcastle could offer a similarly ambitious environment, while Everton may provide a clearer route to regular responsibility.

The five-way competition also makes January complicated as Club Brugge have little reason to sell cheaply while his value is rising, but if Forbs continues producing at this rate, his next move could become one of the more interesting Premier League deals of the window.