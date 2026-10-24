Aston Villa ready to freeze out Alejandro Garnacho, back out of Chelsea deal

Aston Villa are considering freezing out Alejandro Garnacho to avoid triggering a purchase obligation tied to appearances in his loan agreement.

According to Football Insider, the obligation is reportedly based on the number of appearances he makes. The Argentine has struggled to revitalise his form since arriving at Villa, with just five substitute appearances across all competitions amounting to 60 minutes. He is yet to start a match for the club.

Aston Villa signed Garnacho on a season-long loan deal containing a purchase option that could become an obligation depending on the number of appearances he makes during the campaign. It remains unclear whether the clause applies only to Premier League matches or to all competitions, although his limited playing time may suggest that the latter is the case.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Garnacho had a future at Aston Villa beyond the current season, Unai Emery’s repeated omission of him paints a different picture. As things stand, the club could ensure that the player does not meet the necessary criteria for the move to become permanent, which mirrors Harvey Elliott’s situation at Villa.

Aston Villa could freeze out Alejandro Garnacho

Aston Villa signed Elliott last year from Liverpool in a similar deal, with a purchase obligation reportedly tied to the number of first-team appearances he made. The Villans ensured that the player did not meet the required threshold, and they could potentially repeat the tactic with Garnacho.

There have been suggestions that Aston Villa could trigger the purchase option and then sell him for a profit, although that approach could prove risky.

Committing a large sum to the Argentine may not be considered a prudent financial decision, which could lead the club to freeze out the struggling 22-year-old and allow him to return to Chelsea next summer. Chelsea no longer see a clear future for Garnacho at the club, with reports already linking him with a move away, potentially to La Liga.

What next for Garnacho?

Garnacho could seek an exit in January if his situation does not improve, while Aston Villa may be willing to let him leave if Chelsea approve such a move. However, the loan agreement may prevent early termination, leaving him at Villa Park until the end of the season, or until his performances improve.

For now, it is up to Garnacho to convince Emery that he deserves to be reintegrated into the team. If he improves his performances in training and takes his opportunities when they arrive, Aston Villa could reconsider their position on his long-term future.