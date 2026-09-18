Aston Villa insist Alejandro Garnacho has future at the club

Aston Villa decision-makers believe Alejandro Garnacho still has a future at the West Midlands club despite his struggles at the start of the 2026/27 season.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa sources have “insisted” that Alejandro Garnacho still has “the opportunity to earn a permanent move to the Midlands” in next summer’s transfer window. The 22-year-old winger is currently at Villa on a season-long loan deal with a conditional obligation clause worth £42 million.

Meanwhile, Dean Jones, reporting on Flashscore, has revealed Chelsea’s position. The Blues expected early struggles but hope Garnacho will develop over the coming weeks and secure a permanent move worth £42 million next summer.

Alejandro Garnacho and his situation

Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to make his mark since leaving Manchester United last year. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million, but he only showed flashes of brilliance in first season at the West London club. He scored eight goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, which was not enough to convince Xabi Alonso.

Alonso sanctioned his exit soon after arriving at Stamford Bridge. Garnacho’s loan stint with Aston Villa has not started well, as the Argentine international has managed only 31 minutes of game time in three outings across all competitions. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high.

What next?

The start to life as an Aston Villa player has been unimpressive, with Alejandro Garnacho failing to secure a single minute of game time in the UEFA Super Cup tie with Paris Saint-Germain when the 2026/27 season began. The next blow came in the Premier League, with the Madrid-born winger managing only three substitute appearances.

The issues have continued in the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup, with Garnacho not managing any game time, even as a substitute. With George Hemmings enjoying his breakthrough at Aston Villa, the left flank has been beyond the former Manchester United prospect’s reach.

Also Read: Alejandro Garnacho’s Chelsea nightmare: Talent was never the problem

Garnacho’s early struggles echo Harvey Elliott’s loan spell at Villa last season. Elliott managed only 284 minutes in the 2025/26 season, and Aston Villa ultimately did not activate his conditional obligation clause. The pattern may repeat, though the Villans continue to insist Garnacho has a future at the club.