Alejandro Garnacho set to join Aston Villa as deal agreed

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho is on the verge of joining Aston Villa on an initial season-long loan deal with a purchase obligation clause.

According to a report by Nizaar Kinsella on BBC Sport, Alejandro Garnacho has been the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a new wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the struggling 22-year-old Chelsea winger.

Per Nizaar Kinsella, the former Manchester United winger has already completed a medical at Aston Villa and has “pre-agreed a four-year contract at Villa Park if the loan deal becomes permanent” next year. The report has also revealed that the “terms” agreed for the transfer are “easily reachable” and should reach Chelsea’s valuation of £43 million.

How has Alejandro Garnacho fared at Chelsea?

Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to make his mark since joining Chelsea from Manchester United in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 22-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag handing him his breakthrough in the senior setup. However, his stint at Old Trafford ended after a falling-out with Ruben Amorim towards the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Argentine international has shown flashes of brilliance since joining Chelsea, but has been inconsistent thus far, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. However, despite his struggles, Garnacho’s stock has remained high, with several high-profile clubs chasing his signature.

A man in demand

AS Roma showed interest in Alejandro Garnacho for several weeks. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Stephan El Shaarawy has departed from Stadio Olimpico as a free agent. Additionally, Bryan Zaragoza is back at Bayern Munich after the end of his loan stint. Garnacho has thus emerged as a viable target, though they have lost the race to sign him.

Aston Villa’s emerging interest threatened to put a spanner in the works for AS Roma, as the Chelsea attacker was open to joining the West Midlands outfit. Villa’s need was acute: Jadon Sancho’s loan stint ended, while Leon Bailey faced an uncertain future at the club amid his links with Hull City.

Also Read: Alejandro Garnacho’s Chelsea nightmare: Talent was never the problem

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s desire to sell Garnacho at the earliest has been understandable, as the youngster’s attitude issues and poor form have rendered him a liability to the West London club. The Argentine international will look to rescue his career at Villa Park.