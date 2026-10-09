Alejandro Garnacho likely to prefer La Liga move if he leaves Aston Villa

Alejandro Garnacho will prefer to move to La Liga if he cannot turn things around at Aston Villa and subsequently returns to Chelsea.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Alejandro Garnacho is increasingly likely to leave Aston Villa after struggling at the onset of the 2026/27 season. While Unai Emery has yet to give up on the struggling 22-year-old winger, he is keeping his options open, particularly keeping a move to La Liga in mind.

Mick Brown said, “Alejandro Garnacho is going to have one eye on the future away from Aston Villa. There have been doubts about that deal because he’s had a slow start to his time there, he’s not playing as often as he would’ve thought. We don’t know what’s next for him, because if he can’t get into this Aston Villa side, then questions are going to be asked about whether they will complete that permanent move.”

“I would expect him to stay at Aston Villa, but I have no doubt he and his agent are considering their options in case that doesn’t work out. Garnacho hasn’t cut it in the Premier League, he’s struggled at every club he’s played for, so a move away from English football could be his best bet if he doesn’t stay at Villa.”

Alejandro Garnacho and his situation

Alejandro Garnacho has gone from being a prodigious talent to a player on the periphery since leaving Manchester United last year. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million, but he only showed flashes of brilliance at the West London club. While he scored eight goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, it was not enough to convince Xabi Alonso to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso sanctioned his exit soon after arriving at Stamford Bridge. Garnacho’s loan stint with Aston Villa has not started well, as the Argentine international has managed only 31 minutes of game time in three Premier League outings thus far. Despite that, his stock remains high.

What next?

Alejandro Garnacho has not managed any game time in European football, with the only involvement coming in the Premier League. With George Hemmings enjoying his breakthrough at Aston Villa, securing credible involvement on the left flank has become a tall order.

Also Read: Alejandro Garnacho’s Chelsea nightmare: Talent was never the problem

Garnacho’s struggles resemble Harvey Elliott’s issues during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season. Elliott managed only 284 minutes in the 2025/26 season, and Villa ultimately did not activate his conditional obligation clause, with the club having a similar clause for the Chelsea misfit. The pattern may repeat, though recent reports have claimed that the Villans see Garnacho having a future at the club.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

La Liga links are not new for Garnacho, as reports in the summer transfer window linked the Argentine winger with Atletico Madrid. However, it is unclear which La Liga clubs are tracking Garnacho, with a summer move in 2027 likely if his situation at Aston Villa does not improve.