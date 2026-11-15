Arsenal in talks with Antonio Nusa as left-winger move ramped up

Arsenal will look to sign 21-year-old Norwegian international Antonio Nusa from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Andrea Berta is intensifying his efforts to sign a left-sided attacker in the winter transfer window, with Antonio Nusa emerging as the top target to bolster the position. The Gunners are eager to diversify their options on the flank heading into the second half of the 2026/27 season, with the 21-year-old RB Leipzig winger an appealing option.

Per TEAMtalk, the Premier League champions have sent representatives to watch Nusa in his last three outings for RB Leipzig, while setting funds aside to sign him in January. The report adds that Arsenal have held talks with the youngster’s representatives, though the Bundesliga club will demand around €80 million to part ways with him in the coming weeks.

Antonio Nusa and his Bundesliga journey so far

Antonio Nusa has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from Club Brugge in August 2024. The 21-year-old was already in demand before moving to Germany, but his exploits for Leipzig and Norway have sent his stock skyrocketing, particularly after an impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Norwegian winger has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for RB Leipzig while chipping in with 16 goals and 19 assists. Nusa has been exceptional in the 2026/27 season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in only 15 outings. Meanwhile, the player’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

London calling?

Antonio Nusa has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for an extended period, and they also briefly considered a summer move for the RB Leipzig winger. The continued interest is logical, as Christos Tzolis is the only specialist left-winger in Mikel Arteta’s squad after the North London club sold Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard earlier this year.

In the Greek winger’s absence, Arteta has fielded Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke in the position, thus creating an urgency to fill that gap. So, Nusa has emerged as a viable target, with his pace and productivity making him a credible option for Arsenal, as he can add a new dimension to the team’s attacking gameplay.

However, the valuation creates a potential issue ahead of negotiations for a January move. With RB Leipzig demanding a whopping €80 million to part ways with the Norwegian international, a deal depends on Arsenal’s readiness to invest a considerable sum in the winter transfer window.