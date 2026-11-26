Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco after Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury. The 25-year-old USMNT international remains a priority target for the Bundesliga champions as they seek reinforcement in the final third.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Folarin Balogun is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Monaco centre-forward.

However, per Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United are set to face stiff competition for Balogun’s signature, as he “ranks high in Bayern scouts’ reports”. The update adds that the American striker is also a target for Juventus, with recent reports suggesting a move to Serie A appeals to him.

How has Folarin Balogun fared in his Ligue 1 adventure?

Folarin Balogun has blossomed into a productive striker since joining AS Monaco from Arsenal in August 2023, ending a 15-year association with the club. The move marked a bold shift to Ligue 1. In over three seasons at Stade Louis II, the 25-year-old has made significant progress, most recently enjoying his most productive campaign in the 2025/26 season.

Balogun contributed 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season before embarking on an impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and providing one assist in four outings, becoming an asset under Mauricio Pochettino. Those exploits provoked interest from several clubs in the summer, and Everton thought they won the race to sign the USMNT international before he pulled the plug on a move.

What next?

Following his decision to remain at AS Monaco, Folarin Balogun has struggled for regular game time, managing only 261 minutes in eight outings, with Paris Brunner usurping him to become the first-choice striker. That has not deterred his prospective suitors, with recent reports linking him with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Bayern Munich are the latest to emerge in the battle for Balogun’s signature. The Bundesliga champions need a mobile striker who is prolific in front of goal, as Harry Kane is in the treatment room for the foreseeable future. Several candidates, including Kai Havertz,

Manchester United’s interest in Balogun makes sense. The Red Devils have struggled in the absence of first-choice striker Benjamin Sesko this season, with the Slovenian international recovering from a shin injury. With Joshua Zirkzee struggling to establish himself as a regular, Manchester United must return to the market for a productive striker.

The 25-year-old possesses previous experience of English football and the physical profile to become a top Premier League striker, making him an appealing target for Manchester United. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the Mauricio Pochettino factor provides optimism to the Red Devils, though Bayern Munich’s entry changes the equation.