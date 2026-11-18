Manchester United have a plan in place to land Folarin Balogun, with the connection with Mauricio Pochettino considered key.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are hopeful of signing Folarin Balogun, with Monaco’s position and the striker’s connection with Mauricio Pochettino considered key. The Red Devils are not prioritising a new centre-forward heading into January, although they could set aside some funds to make the move happen.

Manchester United are making plans to accommodate the idea of strengthening the squad for new manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of January. The club are expected to back the Argentine to an extent, with strengthening the backline considered key in the next window, as a few centre-back options have been discussed in media reports.

Beyond that, a striker is also on the agenda, as the report suggests they could pursue one if they have funds left after prioritising other areas. Given the inability to spend big, Manchester United are looking for favourable deals in the market, and that has led to interest in Folarin Balogun.

Pochettino is thought to be pushing to sign Balogun, as per reports, with the connection between the pair vital in this race. The Argentine was the head coach of the USMNT for two years, and Balogun was his main centre-forward.

Manchester United to sign Folarin Balogun?

Balogun has been a prolific presence for Monaco ever since his move from Arsenal, and was close to joining Everton on deadline day of the summer window. However, the move fell apart in the dying embers of the window, and since then, the 25-year-old Ligue 1 striker has had a slow start to life back at Monaco, with only a goal so far in six league games.

Monaco are reportedly ready to sell him, and he may become available at a reasonable price heading into the January window. This does give Manchester United plenty of encouragement in chasing the striker, and the 25-year-old Ligue 1 striker is thought to be open to exploring a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United only have Benjamin Sesko as their recognised centre-forward, with the Slovenian showcasing plenty of fitness problems in the last 18 months to play consistently. A proven striker such as Balogun, coupled with his previous working relationship with Pochettino, could lead to a move to Old Trafford, although any deal will depend on the finances available at the club after making key January additions.