Folarin Balogun ready to explore Manchester United move

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is increasingly open to joining Manchester United in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Folarin Balogun is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Monaco centre-forward.

Per TEAMtalk, Balogun’s representatives have told Manchester United that “[Mauricio] Pochettino’s appointment has made a switch to Old Trafford ‘somewhat’ more appealing, with the striker’s camp actively keen to explore the possibility” of joining the Red Devils.

How has Folarin Balogun fared since leaving Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun has blossomed into a productive striker joined AS Monaco from Arsenal in August 2023, thus ending a 15-year association with the North London club. In over three seasons at the Ligue 1 club, the 25-year-old has made significant progress, most recently enjoying his most productive campaign in the 2025/26 season.

Balogun contributed 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season before embarking on an impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and providing one assist in four outings, becoming an asset under Mauricio Pochettino. Those exploits provoked interest from several clubs in the summer, and Everton thought they won the race to sign the USMNT international before he pulled the plug on a move.

What next?

Following his decision to remain at AS Monaco, Folarin Balogun has struggled for regular game time, managing only 194 minutes in six outings, with Paris Brunner usurping him to become the first-choice striker. That has not deterred his prospective suitors, with recent reports linking him with Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United’s interest in Balogun is understandable. The Red Devils have struggled in the absence of first-choice striker Benjamin Sesko this season, with the Slovenian international recovering from a shin injury. With Joshua Zirkzee struggling to establish himself as a regular, Manchester United must return to the market for a productive striker.

The American striker possesses previous experience of English football and the physical profile to become a top Premier League striker, which has made him an appealing target for Manchester United. Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report suggests that Balogun is “keen to return to English football” after falling in the pecking order at AS Monaco, with the Ligue 1 club ready to entertain bids in January.