Mauricio Pochettino pushing Manchester United to sign Folarin Balogun

Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester United to sign AS Monaco attacking mainstay Folarin Balogun in the winter transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino has made Folarin Balogun one of his priority transfer targets as he prepares to take charge of Manchester United, with the Argentine keen to strengthen the club’s attacking options in January.

According to Fichajes, Pochettino has reached an agreement in principle with the Manchester United hierarchy to replace Michael Carrick. However, his arrival is understood to be dependent on the club securing two reinforcements during the winter window: a central defender and a centre-forward.

The need for another striker has become more pressing following Benjamin Sesko‘s injury struggles. The Slovenian international won’t be back until the start of next year.

Pochettino has identified Balogun as a suitable option, having worked with the American during his time in charge of the United States national team. The AS Monaco forward is reportedly admired for his movement, pressing ability and willingness to run in behind defences, qualities that fit the style the incoming manager wants to introduce at Old Trafford.

Balogun also has a point to prove after a difficult start to the current campaign. He was heavily involved in Monaco’s attack last season, registering 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across competitions, amounting to 24 goal contributions in just over 3,200 minutes.

However, his situation has changed considerably. The 25-year-old was left out of Monaco’s squad during the opening weeks of the season amid transfer uncertainty. Since returning, he has largely been restricted to substitute appearances and has managed just one goal in seven outings. A January departure has therefore been a possibility for some time.

Balogun could finally return to the Premier League

Everton came close to securing his services during the summer transfer window. The Toffees had agreed personal terms with Balogun before reaching an agreement with Monaco, but the proposed move collapsed on deadline day.

The former Arsenal striker reportedly refused to sign the contract following an earlier dispute involving a failed medical, forcing both clubs to revisit the terms before the transfer ultimately fell through.

Manchester United could now offer him another opportunity to move to the Premier League. Pochettino is familiar with the striker and appears convinced that he can make an impact at Old Trafford.

However, United must first finalise the manager’s appointment. Pochettino’s departure from the United States national team depends on the payment of his reported $10 million release clause. If the arrangements are completed, he could begin his United rebuild in early 2027, with Balogun among his first targets.