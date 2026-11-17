Manchester United have received a boost in pursuit of Folarin Balogun as AS Monaco are ready to negotiate his departure.

Manchester United are pursuing Folarin Balogun, with AS Monaco reportedly prepared to let the striker leave during the January transfer window. The 25-year-old is also keen on a move to Old Trafford, potentially paving the way for an agreement that suits all parties.

According to Football Insider, new Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of the American international and would welcome the opportunity to reunite with him. Balogun is equally enthusiastic about working with the Argentine again, making a move to the Premier League an appealing prospect.

Monaco are also understood to be open to his departure as they look to raise funds for their own business during the winter transfer window. The Ligue 1 club had considered selling either Balogun or Lamine Camara towards the end of the summer transfer window but ultimately retained both players.

The situation has changed, however, with Balogun struggling for regular opportunities. Paris Brunner has moved ahead of him in the striker pecking order, leaving the American striker with only 230 minutes across seven appearances this season.

Balogun looks set to return to England

Balogun was also close to joining Everton towards the end of the summer transfer window, but the proposed transfer collapsed on deadline day. Monaco’s willingness to consider a sale could therefore work in Manchester United’s favour, with the former Arsenal striker reportedly keen to return to English football amid Mauricio Pochettino’s push for a reunion.

Manchester United need another centre-forward. Benjamin Sesko has been sidelined with a shin injury, while Joshua Zirkzee, recently linked with AC Milan, has struggled to establish himself as a regular option. Balogun could provide Pochettino with another dependable attacking option and help address the lack of depth through the middle.

The striker left Arsenal in August 2023 after a 15-year association with the club and has since established himself in Ligue 1. His 2025/26 campaign was particularly productive, with 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. Five of those goals came in the UEFA Champions League, underlining his experience at the highest level of European football.

With AS Monaco prepared to consider offers, Balogun open to a return to England, and Pochettino keen on a reunion, Manchester United have reason to be optimistic about their chances of securing his signature in January.