AC Milan set to make fresh move to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Italian giants AC Milan are all set to revive their pursuit of Manchester United outcast Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the winter transfer window.

AC Milan are preparing a fresh bid to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in January, with the striker’s limited playing time under Michael Carrick potentially opening the door to a move back to Serie A.

According to Calciomercato, Milan could make another attempt to sign Zirkzee in the upcoming transfer window after previously coming close to bringing him to San Siro.

The Rossoneri are considering a loan deal with an option to buy as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Milan’s current depth at centre-forward leaves room for a new signing, while Carrick’s sidelining of Zirkzee signals openness to his departure.

Zirkzee already knows Serie A well after spending time at Bologna, where his performances earned him attention from several top clubs. He was particularly close to joining Milan before ultimately choosing a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined by Carrick and has made only four appearances this season, playing just 70 minutes in total. More importantly, he has not started a single match, further highlighting his position in the manager’s plans.

His lack of opportunities is not a new problem: he featured in 26 matches last season but played fewer than 700 minutes and managed just three goal contributions.

Since joining United in 2024, the Dutchman has made 79 appearances but has contributed to only 13 goals, numbers that have made his future increasingly uncertain despite his contract running until 2029.

Zirkzee could return to the Serie A

United were already willing to consider a departure during the summer, and Zirkzee has continued to be linked with an exit. With the striker reportedly not part of Carrick’s long-term plans, the January window could provide an opportunity for both player and club to find a solution.

Milan could be particularly interested because of their current options in attack. The Rossoneri currently have Goncalo Ramos and Francesco Camarda available as their main centre-forward options, leaving room for another striker. His ability to play as a second striker as well as on the flanks could also come in handy.

The Dutch striker’s previous experience in Serie A could make the move appealing. He would not need much time to adapt to the league, while Milan would get an opportunity to assess whether he can rediscover his form before pushing for a permanent move.