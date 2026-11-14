Manchester United increasingly likely to back Mauricio Pochettino in January

Manchester United are expected to back newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Sky Sports correspondent Rob Dorsett believes Mauricio Pochettino will be backed considerably in January, with Manchester United preparing to give their new manager significant resources to strengthen the squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dorsett explained that United traditionally prefer to conduct major recruitment during the summer, partly because of the number of players they are looking to offload; a point illustrated by their failed £36 million sale of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, with the Spanish giants ultimately pursuing Anthony Gordon instead.

“I think he will be backed considerably. Man Utd try and do their business in the summer transfer windows because they’ve still got a number of players they want to move out. Part of the reason they didn’t spend as much in the transfer window just gone was because they couldn’t get a number of players out,” Dorsett said.

The correspondent also noted that several senior players are approaching the end of their contracts, presenting opportunities for Manchester United to reshape their wage structure in the coming months.

“The big thing for Pochettino this summer is a lot of players are out of contract. You’re talking Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw. All of them have an option in Manchester United’s favour to extend that by a year,” Dorsett added, highlighting the financial burden of retaining some of the club’s highest earners.

What to expect from United in the winter window?

While United’s major recruitment is expected in the summer, Dorsett suggests Pochettino could seek immediate support in January, particularly to strengthen the defence with a new left-back or a versatile defender.

The Manchester-based giants could also look for a new striker as Benjamin Sesko is out injured and Joshua Zirkzee is no longer part of their long-term plans. They will most likely look to cash in on the Dutch international in the winter window and replace him with an experienced, proven goal scorer.

Pochettino’s appointment is expected to bring a new direction to United’s recruitment strategy, and the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager will be keen to address the squad’s shortcomings as he builds for the season ahead.

Dorsett’s assessment suggests United are prepared to back Pochettino in January, though the scale of any January business will likely depend on the club’s ability to move players out.

While the majority of departures are likely to take place next summer, the Red Devils could still take calls on whether they are going to renew the contracts of some of their highest earners. A decision to move on from those players could allow them to be a bit more bold in the winter window.