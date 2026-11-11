Manchester United line up January move for Nathan Collins

Manchester United are considering a January move for Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins as Michael Carrick’s side look to address a defensive crisis that has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

The Red Devils have conceded 15 goals across their last five matches, exposing the lack of depth that followed the club’s decision to prioritise midfield recruitment during the summer window.

Injuries have compounded the problem, with Matthijs de Ligt only recently returning to action while Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui have also faced fitness issues. United are now assessing whether the situation requires an immediate intervention. According to the Daily Mail’s Confidential, Collins has emerged as one of several Premier League defenders being considered, alongside Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

Collins emerges as a practical Premier League option

The interest in Collins reflects United’s desire for a defender who already understands the demands of English football. The 25-year-old has established himself as an important figure at Brentford and brings considerable experience despite his relatively young age. His leadership qualities are also significant, with Collins having captained Brentford. That could appeal to United as they attempt to stabilise a defence that has struggled for consistency.

A January deal would not necessarily be straightforward, however. Brentford have little reason to weaken their squad midway through the campaign, particularly if Collins remains central to their plans. Branthwaite is another long-standing target, but Everton’s valuation could make that operation considerably more expensive. Bassey provides another alternative should United decide to widen their search.

January recruitment could extend beyond defence

United’s defensive concerns have now become serious enough to force the recruitment department into action earlier than expected. The club are also looking for attacking reinforcements after failing to move Joshua Zirkzee on during the summer and not signing adequate cover for Benjamin Sesko. However, a loan deal is considered the more likely solution for the forward position.

That means centre-back could become United’s priority if they decide their existing options cannot cope with the demands of the second half of the season. Collins’ Premier League experience, physicality and leadership make him an appealing candidate, but United will need to establish whether Brentford are willing to negotiate before deciding how aggressively to pursue the move.

United’s defensive situation has reached the point where waiting until the summer would be difficult to justify. The decision to delay defensive recruitment has already exposed the squad’s lack of depth, and another injury could leave Carrick with very limited options. Collins makes sense because he would not require a lengthy adaptation period. He knows the Premier League, has leadership experience and is still young enough to provide value beyond the immediate crisis.

However, United should avoid repeating the mistake of paying heavily simply because a position has suddenly become desperate. Branthwaite may carry greater long-term appeal, while Bassey could offer another route. If Brentford are prepared to negotiate at a sensible price, Collins could be one of the more practical January solutions. Otherwise, United may be better served by a short-term loan while preparing a more substantial defensive rebuild for the summer.