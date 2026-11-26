Bayern Munich will look to sign 27-year-old German international Kai Havertz from Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Kai Havertz is spearheading a seven-striker wishlist for Bayern Munich ahead of the winter transfer window. The Bundesliga champions are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Arsenal forward.

However, per Hooligan Soccer, while preliminary talks over a possible move have begun, Arsenal will not entertain any bids in January. The Gunners have thus set a prohibitive price tag of €75-85 million to ward off Bayern Munich, with the report suggesting they “believe it will be impossible to replace a player of his calibre” in the winter market.

Kai Havertz and his time at Arsenal so far

Kai Havertz has grown into the role of a pivotal figure for Arsenal since arriving from Chelsea in a big-money move in July 2023. The 27-year-old invited conflicting opinions after a mixed spell with the West London club. However, despite a few hiccups, he has made considerable progress at Arsenal, producing several game-changing moments over the last three and a half years.

Havertz has made 127 appearances for Arsenal while chipping in with 40 goals and 20 assists, a decent return for a player who did not have a fixed position for most of his stint with the North London club. The German international has been impressive in the ongoing campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 16 outings thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Bayern Munich’s striker search

Bayern Munich briefly considered signing Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the urgent need to sign a striker, as Harry Kane will miss several weeks of action due to an ankle injury.

That has led Bayern to create a seven-striker wishlist, with Igor Thiago, Ricardo Pepi, Paris Brunner, Folarin Balogun, Younes Ebnoutalib, and Nicolo Tresoldi also on their radar. However, Havertz is the most credible option for the Bavarian outfit, as he can initially provide cover for Kane before vying for other positions in the team.

Havertz’s versatility means that with Jamal Musiala reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena, he can replace his compatriot in the no. 10 role once Kane is fit. However, with Arsenal hesitant to sell the German international, a mid-season deal appears to be unlikely to materialise.