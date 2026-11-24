Bayern Munich are accelerating their interest in Nicolo Tresoldi as they assess attacking options for the future, with Arsenal and Manchester United also monitoring the Club Brugge striker.

The 22-year-old German has emerged as one of Europe’s most productive forwards since joining Club Brugge from Hannover 96 in July 2025. His form has now attracted attention from several European heavyweights, with Bayern Munich increasingly prominent among his suitors. According to Fichajes, Bayern have already sent scouts to Belgium to watch Tresoldi, suggesting their interest has moved beyond routine monitoring.

Tresoldi scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 40 league appearances during the 2025/26 campaign. His numbers have improved further this season, with 10 goals and an assist in 12 Jupiler Pro League matches, while he has also scored five times in the Champions League.

Bayern’s interest has been strengthened by Harry Kane’s current injury concerns. The England captain carries a huge share of the club’s goalscoring responsibility, and Bayern are considering whether another forward is required to provide competition and additional attacking depth.

Arsenal and Manchester United face growing competition

Tresoldi’s contract with Club Brugge runs until June 2029, giving the Belgian club considerable leverage. His market value is estimated at around €35-41 million, although Club Brugge could demand considerably more if several clubs enter the bidding.

Arsenal are among those tracking the German forward as they continue to assess attacking options. His goalscoring record, Champions League experience, and age profile make him an attractive long-term option for a club looking to maintain competition across its frontline.

Manchester United are also monitoring Tresoldi, with his prolific record making him a potential solution for a club seeking greater attacking depth amid uncertainties surrounding Joshua Zirkzee’s future. His ability to contribute consistently in front of goal could make him particularly appealing if United decide to strengthen their centre-forward options.

Atletico Madrid are another serious contender and are understood to be assessing young strikers who could add goals and greater flexibility to their attack. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the situation, while Barcelona have previously monitored the player. No formal offer has yet been confirmed, but Bayern’s growing interest could force the other contenders to make their intentions clearer.

Bayern’s pursuit makes sense because Tresoldi offers something they increasingly need: another reliable source of goals without necessarily replacing Kane. His numbers in Belgium suggest he has developed considerably since leaving Hannover, while his Champions League output provides evidence that he can perform on a bigger stage.

For Arsenal and Manchester United, the appeal is slightly different. Both clubs could view Tresoldi as a long-term attacking investment, particularly given his age and improving production. The biggest obstacle will be Club Brugge. A contract until 2029 means they can dictate the terms, and Bayern’s involvement could push the price significantly above his current estimated value.

If Kane’s injury concerns persist, Bayern may be the club with the greatest incentive to act first. That could make the Bundesliga champions the early favourites in an increasingly competitive race.