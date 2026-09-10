Manchester United, Tottenham run rule over Nicolo Tresoldi

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 22-year-old German youth international Nicolo Tresoldi from Club Brugge.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur dispatched scouts to watch Nicolo Tresoldi in the UEFA Champions League clash with Aston Villa earlier this week. The two Premier League outfits are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Club Brugge attacker.

Meanwhile, per TEAMtalk, the Manchester United delegation also used the scouting trip meant for Tresoldi to continue monitoring Joaquin Seys. The Belgian international was a target for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window, and he remains on the Premier League outfit’s wishlist.

Nicolo Tresoldi and his rise in recent years

Nicolo Tresoldi has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young strikers since joining Club Brugge from Hannover 96 last summer. The 22-year-old hit the ground running in the Jupiler Pro League, enjoying an exceptional debut season that ended with an impressive tally of 23 goals and nine assists in 58 appearances across all competitions, with Club Brugge winning the league title.

The German youth international has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, scoring five goals in only seven appearances thus far, including a strike in the UEFA Champions League opener against Aston Villa earlier this week. That match had scouts present in the stands from Premier League outfits.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United mulled over signing Nicolo Tresoldi in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as Joshua Zirkzee has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford under Michael Carrick. Zirkzee’s struggles in front of goal contrast sharply with Tresoldi’s profile. The Club Brugge striker possesses the physicality and scoring prowess Manchester United require.

As for Tottenham, the North London club also considered signing Tresoldi this past summer, and the continued interest reflects the need for a new striker despite signing Omar Marmoush. With Richarlison having no future at Tottenham and Dominic Solanke yet to land on his feet in North London, Tresoldi is an option worth considering.

The scouts from Manchester United and Tottenham would have been impressed by what they saw from Tresoldi against Aston Villa. If such performances continue, the two Premier League giants may firm up their interest by pursuing a deal next year.