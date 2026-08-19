Manchester United hope to sign Joaquin Seys for discounted fee

Manchester United are pushing to sign Club Brugge defensive sensation Joaquin Seys for a bargain fee before the end of the window.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are keen on acquiring the services of Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys. They have started making moves for the 21-year-old as he has emerged as a priority target. However, the Red Devils are unwilling to meet the Belgian club’s full £30 million asking price for the highly rated defender.

While Michael Carrick’s team are desperate to add another left-back to the mix, the Premier League giants are hoping to negotiate a deal at a reduced fee rather than paying the full valuation set by Club Brugge.

Seys is viewed as a player who could initially operate as Luke Shaw’s understudy before eventually challenging for a starting role. His age and potential are particularly attractive to United, who are looking to add a younger option capable of developing into a long-term solution.

The Belgian international enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Club Brugge last season, establishing himself as an important part of their team while also showing an impressive attacking contribution. Seys finished the campaign with five goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Why are Manchester United interested Seys?

Manchester United’s interest also comes amid uncertainty surrounding their current options. Shaw’s injury history remains a concern even though he played every league game last season, while Patrick Dorgu has been deployed in more advanced positions in recent times.

Adding another natural left-back would therefore give Carrick greater flexibility and security throughout the season, especially with UEFA Champions League football coming back to Old Trafford. Seys’s versatility and attacking qualities make him an appealing candidate, but his £30 million price tag could complicate negotiations.

Manchester United have been relatively conservative with their spending this summer. The Premier League giants do not appear willing to meet Club Brugge’s demands and are instead exploring whether a compromise can be reached.

For Club Brugge, there is little urgency to lower their valuation after Seys’s emergence as one of their most promising young players. Manchester United could therefore face a difficult negotiation if they want to secure his signature.