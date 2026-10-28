Arsenal preparing offer to beat Aston Villa, Chelsea in Nicolo Tresoldi race

Premier League champions Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign 22-year-old German youth international Nicolo Tresoldi from Club Brugge in January.

According to a report by Het Belang van Limburg via Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also the teams interested in Nicolo Tresoldi, with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool vying for his signature as well. The Club Brugge striker is increasingly likely to leave the 2025/26 Jupiler Pro League winners for a record sale next year.

Nicolo Tresoldi and his rapid rise

Nicolo Tresoldi has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young strikers since joining Club Brugge from Hannover 96 in July 2025. The 22-year-old took to the Jupiler Pro League like a fish to water and enjoyed an excellent debut season that ended with an impressive tally of 23 goals and nine assists in 58 appearances across all competitions, with Club Brugge winning the league title.

The German youth international has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, scoring 12 goals in only 14 outings thus far, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League recently. Tresoldi’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Aston Villa’s pursuit reflects a squad-depth challenge: Tammy Abraham has failed to establish himself, and Brian Madjo lacks the experience for regular first-team action. With Aston Villa competing in multiple competitions, they need a reliable alternative to Nicolas Jackson. A proven finisher like Tresoldi would provide the resilience their campaign demands.

Meanwhile, Arsenal mulled over signing Nicolo Tresoldi in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is logical, as Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to make his mark in the ongoing campaign. Recent reports have suggested that a January exit may be on the cards, and replacing him with a confident and productive striker like Tresoldi is just what they need to complete the next step in their evolution.

As for Chelsea, the West London club’s interest is perplexing, as Xabi Alonso has multiple strikers in his squad. With Joao Pedro being one of the most in-form players in the Premier League and Danny Welbeck being a productive deputy, the Blues do not need another striker. Nevertheless, Tresoldi remains on their wishlist, as he will be a market opportunity for many prospective suitors.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge’s estimation that Tresoldi will leave for a record fee is not surprising, considering his goalscoring exploits in the last 15 months. With Arsenal preparing a bid in January, a deal for Tresoldi is increasingly likely; Club Brugge’s record-fee outlook reflects his value among Europe’s top clubs.