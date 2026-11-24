Chelsea are considering a January move for Scott McTominay amid reported contract renewal problems at Napoli.

As reported by Fichajes, Napoli could face an anxious time with Scott McTominay’s future as Chelsea are now linked with a move. The Blues are searching for a new midfielder, and the Napoli star ticks a lot of boxes they require, while Manchester United are also reportedly in the mix amid reports of contract talks being stalled over in Italy.

Scott McTominay has been a sensational signing for Napoli, having continued to perform at the highest level in his third season at the club. He won the Serie A title as well as the Player of the Season in the division for his brilliant displays, and despite some injury issues last time out, he was also probably their best performer.

This season, McTominay has started well with six goals across all competitions, and remains one of their key members. Napoli are confident of keeping hold of the Scotsman for the long-term future, although the report states contract talks have stalled for now, which has led to fresh speculation, with teams like Everton linked recently.

The bigger interest comes from other prominent sides in the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly sounding out a move. He could be tempted to return to Old Trafford if the Red Devils are serious about re-signing their academy graduate. Manchester United do have problems in midfield as well as goalscoring, and the player they sold for €30.5 million a couple of years ago could be an answer.

Chelsea to enter Scott McTominay race.

Chelsea could be Manchester United’s biggest problem if the Red Devils are serious about re-signing the Serie A-winning midfielder. The Blues are in the market for a new midfielder after feeling short in the positions so far this season, as they have struggled without a prominent presence in the middle of the park.

McTominay ticks plenty of boxes for Chelsea with his goalscoring ability, creative presence, as well as the defensive work he does on the pitch. His age might be an issue of sorts, although the report states Chelsea are willing to ignore that part and bring the Scottish international to Stamford Bridge in January if he is ready to leave Napoli.

McTominay is tied to Napoli until 2028, meaning the Italians still have a command over his potential asking price. Chelsea are chasing midfielders, with Alex Scott among those linked. However, the English international will be expensive, while the West London outfit face competition from Arsenal. Hence, the Scotsman will be seen as a cheaper alternative, with experience and a proven record at the highest level, be it in the Premier League or elsewhere.