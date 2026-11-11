Napoli confident of keeping Scott McTominay amid exit links.

Napoli remain confident that Scott McTominay will stay at the club despite growing uncertainty surrounding his contract situation and interest from several European clubs.

The 29-year-old has continued to produce important moments during a difficult campaign, scoring five goals in 11 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League. While Napoli have struggled for consistency, McTominay remains one of their most influential players in the final third.

The midfielder’s contract runs until 2028, but negotiations over an extension have stalled. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Napoli remain optimistic about reaching an agreement, although the player’s representatives are assessing the club’s sporting direction before making a decision. According to Calciomercato, that hesitation comes after a difficult start to the season, with Napoli’s performances raising questions about their ability to compete at the highest level again.

Contract demands create fresh complications

McTominay’s importance to Napoli has also strengthened his negotiating position. His current salary is understood to be around €4.5million per year after contractual clauses increased his earnings from an initial €3m. Napoli want to extend his deal until 2030, but the midfielder is reportedly seeking a substantial increase, potentially towards €7-8m annually.

The arrival of Kevin De Bruyne, whose salary is reportedly around €6m per season, has also influenced the situation and could have encouraged McTominay to seek improved terms. Despite the stalled discussions, Napoli are reluctant to lose a player they signed from Manchester United for €30m in 2024.

Premier League interest puts Napoli under pressure

Napoli are understood to value McTominay at around €25-30m if they were eventually forced to consider a sale. A January departure, however, appears unlikely. The club would prefer to postpone any major decision until the end of the season, when the midfielder and Napoli can reassess the situation with a clearer picture of the club’s future.

There is already interest from England. Aston Villa and Manchester United reportedly made enquiries during the summer, while Real Madrid and AC Milan are also expected to monitor developments. The possibility of a transfer therefore cannot be completely dismissed, particularly if negotiations over a new contract remain deadlocked.

Napoli could attempt to bridge the gap through a new agreement containing performance-related bonuses, appearance incentives and team-based rewards rather than meeting McTominay’s full salary demands immediately.

McTominay’s situation is becoming more interesting because this is no longer simply a question of whether Napoli want him. They clearly do. The bigger issue is whether the club can convince the midfielder that his future remains ambitious enough to justify staying. His transformation since leaving Manchester United has been remarkable, and Napoli will be reluctant to surrender a player who consistently provides goals, physicality and attacking runs from midfield.

At the same time, McTominay is approaching his thirties and has every reason to demand terms that reflect his importance. The €25-30m potential transfer fee is not prohibitive for elite clubs either. Napoli’s best solution is therefore to resolve the renewal before the summer. Allowing the uncertainty to continue could eventually turn a player they want to keep into an increasingly attractive opportunity for Manchester United, Aston Villa, Real Madrid or Milan.