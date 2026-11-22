Contract negotiations are becoming an increasingly important factor in shaping the European transfer market, with several established stars facing uncertain futures despite delivering impressive performances.

According to Hooligan Soccer, a significant disagreement over salary expectations has alerted several clubs ahead of the January transfer window. Italian clubs remain particularly sensitive to escalating wage demands, with financial sustainability often influencing decisions involving even their most productive players.

That tension has created an intriguing situation in Naples, where one of Serie A’s standout performers could eventually become available. Everton have emerged among the clubs monitoring Scott McTominay, with AC Milan and Juventus also interested in the former Manchester United midfielder.

The 29-year-old has registered 26 goals and ten assists across the last two seasons, establishing himself as a major attacking influence since joining Napoli for €30.5 million in August 2024. However, negotiations over a new contract have stalled, potentially creating an opportunity for interested clubs to explore a transfer.

Salary disagreement threatens McTominay’s Napoli future

McTominay’s representatives have reportedly reduced their annual salary demands from €12 million to between €7 million and €8 million. Napoli, however, remain unwilling to exceed €6 million, determined to protect their existing wage structure.

AC Milan are believed to be leading the pursuit, viewing the Scotland international as a priority target for sporting and commercial reasons. Juventus previously held discussions with his representatives but were reportedly unwilling to offer more than €5 million annually. Everton, who hold a long-standing interest, are also monitoring the situation, although meeting McTominay’s expectations could prove particularly difficult.

His existing contract runs until June 2028, leaving Napoli with considerable negotiating leverage. A January departure appears unlikely without an offer exceeding his reported €40 million market valuation.

However, failure to reach an agreement by June 2027 could encourage Napoli to consider offers closer to €35 million during the summer. McTominay’s proven Premier League experience, physical presence and attacking productivity make him an attractive option, but his salary requirements remain the principal obstacle.

McTominay would transform Everton’s midfield

Everton’s interest in McTominay is understandable. The Scotland international possesses a rare combination of physical strength, aerial ability and attacking instincts, making him considerably more than a conventional box-to-box midfielder.

His greatest value lies in his movement without possession. McTominay regularly attacks spaces between defenders, creating an additional goalscoring threat that Everton could benefit from enormously. His Premier League experience would also reduce the uncertainty associated with adapting to English football, while his leadership qualities could strengthen Everton’s midfield.

However, the financial demands make this a particularly complicated pursuit. A salary approaching €8 million annually would represent a substantial commitment, especially alongside a potential €35-40 million transfer fee. AC Milan may offer a more attractive sporting proposition, while Juventus could provide another route to remaining in Italian football.

Everton should explore the opportunity, but only if McTominay’s wage expectations become compatible with their broader financial structure. Securing an outstanding midfielder means little if the deal compromises the club’s ability to strengthen elsewhere.