Bournemouth are preparing to part ways with 23-year-old English international Alex Scott in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are interested in signing Alex Scott. However, the update suggests that Blues “hold the strongest position” in the battle for the Englishman’s signature, with the young Bournemouth midfielder keen on moving to Stamford Bridge in a mid-season deal.

Alex Scott and his meteoric rise

Alex Scott has become a household name since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 23-year-old initially had to bide his time before becoming a first-choice starter under Andoni Iraola. The Englishman has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while contributing 7 goals and 7 assists.

Scott has been impressive in the early days of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far, though a hamstring injury has kept him on the sidelines in recent weeks. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, and he made his bow in September. The English midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal signed Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, but they may need to pursue a midfielder next year. Martin Zubimendi reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after falling in the pecking order in the last six months. While Mikel Arteta wants to keep the Spanish midfielder at the Emirates, his frustrations may force Arsenal to return to the market for a replacement if he leaves next year, even though he has ruled out a January exit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool considered signing Alex Scott in the summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as his goalscoring ability and tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases make him an appealing target for Liverpool. With the Englishman already well-versed in Andoni Iraola’s system, he would slot into Liverpool’s midfield.

As for Chelsea, Scott has been a long-term target, and the Blues retain their interest, as they have yet to replace Enzo Fernandez following his move to Manchester City in a big-money summer deal. Scott’s productivity and game-reading ability echo Fernández’s midfield profile, making him a natural replacement for Chelsea.

A deal appears possible

Recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth will attempt to tie Scott to a record-breaking contract in the coming weeks. However, with TEAMtalk suggesting that they are now bracing themselves for an exit, the English midfielder’s departure appears inevitable, as he has also rejected their overtures so far.