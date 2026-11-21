Intermediaries have approached Manchester United to discuss a possible move to re-sign 29-year-old Scottish international Scott McTominay from Serie A club Napoli.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, negotiations between Napoli and Scott McTominay over a new contract “have not progressed towards an agreement”. So, a move away from the Serie A club may be on the cards for the 29-year-old midfielder, with intermediaries working on “potential options” for the player.

Per TEAMtalk, the midfield unit is “expected to be one of the key areas targeted” by Manchester United when they begin their rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino. However, the report adds that the Scot is also a target for Chelsea, while AC Milan, Juventus, and Saudi Pro League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Scott McTominay and his career-defining move

Scott McTominay has emerged as one of Europe’s standout midfielders since joining Napoli from Manchester United in August 2024. The 29-year-old excelled in Serie A and helped the Partenopei win the league title in the 2024/25 season. He earned Serie A MVP honours and placed 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, testament to his impact.

The Scottish international has an impressive record of 32 goals and 10 assists in 91 appearances for Napoli thus far. However, health issues have plagued the player in the ongoing campaign, as he has managed only 865 minutes of game time in 11 outings, though he has chipped in with five goals. Meanwhile, McTominay’s contract situation has alerted several clubs, as he has entered the final two years of his deal.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Scott McTominay is logical. The Blues are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as they did not replace Enzo Fernandez after selling him to Manchester City in a big-money deal. Chelsea must sign a productive midfielder who is also solid out of possession, and McTominay’s productivity has often been backed by impressive work in defensive phases (2.3 recoveries, 1.4 tackles, 1.1 clearances per game in Serie A this season).

As for Manchester United, recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils are unlikely to pursue a deal for McTominay. However, amid uncertainties surrounding Bruno Fernandes’s long-term future due to stalling contract talks, a productive midfielder like the Napoli star is an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also linked the Scottish international with Real Madrid, meaning competition for his signature remains intense. Resolution hinges on McTominay’s own priorities and whether contract talks with Napoli gain momentum.