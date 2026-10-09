Manchester United unlikely to pursue Scott McTominay move as Real Madrid make approach

Manchester United are unlikely to re-sign Napoli star Scott McTominay amidst interest from European giants Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly made an enquiry about Scott McTominay, with Manchester United unlikely to pursue a reunion despite renewed links with their former midfielder.

According to Football Insider, United will prioritise signing a young player as they look to continue their midfield rebuild, with the 29-year-old, who turns 30 in December, not fitting the profile of recruits the club wants.

McTominay has attracted attention after establishing himself as a key figure at Napoli. He enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in Italy in 2024/25, scoring 12 goals in 34 league appearances and helping the club win the Serie A title.

The Scot also claimed the league’s MVP award, underlining how much his career has progressed since leaving Manchester. Last season, he was involved in a total of 44 matches and ended up bagging 14 goals.

Real Madrid’s reported approach reflects McTominay’s goalscoring ability and midfield energy. However, his profile does not address Madrid’s most pressing need for a defensively minded midfielder.

Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham already offer Real Madrid options in similar box-to-box roles, potentially limiting the need for another player with McTominay’s strengths.

Manchester United have reportedly been linked with a reunion following the Scottish midfielder’s return to first-team training at Napoli. McTominay underwent a minor procedure in Manchester last month to correct an irregular heart rhythm and has returned to training, but his recovery has not altered United’s recruitment priorities.

Napoli look to secure Scott McTominay’s future with a new deal

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Real Madrid have contacted McTominay’s representatives to understand his situation as discussions over a possible contract renewal at Napoli continue.

The Partenopei are keen to secure McTominay’s long-term future, with sporting director Giovanni Manna facing the prospect of growing interest from both the Premier League and abroad. If renewal talks fail to progress, Napoli could face a difficult decision over whether to entertain offers for one of their most influential players.

However, the Serie A giants are reportedly prepared to block a January departure if necessary. Keeping McTominay until the end of the season would give Napoli more time to negotiate an extension and avoid losing a key player midway through the campaign.