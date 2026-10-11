Real Madrid in contact with Scott McTominay; Aston Villa, Manchester United also keen

Real Madrid have made contact with Scott McTominay’s representatives as they assess a potential move for the Napoli midfielder.

As reported by Fichajes, the Scotland international has two years remaining on his current contract, but uncertainty surrounding renewal talks has opened the door to interest from elsewhere. Real Madrid are now understood to be exploring the possibility of a move, although no formal offer has been submitted to Napoli.

The situation could become particularly interesting because of Jose Mourinho’s connection with McTominay. The Portuguese coach gave the midfielder his Manchester United debut and played an important role in his early development.

Real Madrid monitoring Scott McTominay’s Napoli situation

McTominay’s future in Naples has become less straightforward after discussions over improved terms reportedly failed to make significant progress. Napoli are under no immediate pressure to sell, with the midfielder contracted until June 2028. However, McTominay’s representatives are keen to resolve his long-term position, potentially creating an opportunity for interested clubs.

The midfielder’s current market value is reportedly around €40 million, although a potential summer 2027 transfer has been estimated in the region of €25-30 million. That figure could make McTominay an attractive proposition for Real Madrid, particularly given his experience in both the Premier League and Serie A.

The Scot has also developed considerably since leaving Manchester United. He scored 13 goals and provided six assists during Napoli’s 2024/25 campaign, helping them win the Serie A title, before following that with 14 goals and four assists in 2025/26.

Aston Villa and Manchester United also in the fray

Real Madrid are not alone in monitoring the situation as Aston Villa have also been linked with McTominay, while Manchester United could consider bringing their former academy product back to Old Trafford. Villa’s interest is intriguing, as they need more firepower in the advanced areas, while Manchester United have struggled for productivity this season.

For Real Madrid, however, Mourinho’s presence could provide an interesting advantage. The manager knows exactly what the Scot can offer and could see him as a useful addition to a midfield requiring greater physicality, versatility and goals from deeper positions. The Napoli star can operate as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or more advanced presence behind the forwards.

The Scottish midfielder’s aerial ability and willingness to attack the penalty area would also give Madrid a different dimension. McTominay would not be the most obvious Real Madrid signing, but that is precisely what makes this story interesting. Madrid have traditionally looked towards technically elite midfielders, yet there is value in adding a player capable of doing some of the less glamorous work.

The Scot’s transformation in Italy has been impressive but he is no longer simply the energetic midfielder who emerged at Manchester United; he has developed into a genuine goal threat and an important contributor to a title-winning side.

The biggest question is whether Real Madrid actually need him. If the club wants another technically dominant midfielder, McTominay may not be the answer but if Mourinho wants greater physical presence, versatility and attacking power from midfield, he suddenly makes considerably more sense.

A €25-30 million deal would also be relatively modest by modern elite-market standards. With Aston Villa and Manchester United also watching, however, Los Blancos may need to move decisively if Napoli’s renewal talks remain unresolved.