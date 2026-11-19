Arsenal are prepared to make a significant midfield decision to strengthen their chances of signing Bournemouth and England star Alex Scott, with Chelsea and Liverpool also tracking the 23-year-old.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners have already discussed their 2027 recruitment plans, with Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta assessing how Scott could fit into a midfield that has become increasingly competitive. Arsenal would reportedly need to sell one of their current options to create space for the Bournemouth midfielder.

Mikel Merino appears the most vulnerable given his limited Premier League involvement, having started only once this season. Martin Zubimendi could also come under consideration, although his recent performances have strengthened his position and injuries have affected his opportunities.

Chelsea and Liverpool have their own reasons

Bournemouth’s position has softened after contract talks with Scott failed to produce an agreement, but the Cherries still want a substantial fee. A package worth around £75m-£80m plus bonuses could potentially secure his services, although Bournemouth may prefer to keep him through the season while they compete in the Europa League and chase another European qualification.

Chelsea remain firmly interested as Xabi Alonso considers further midfield reinforcements following Enzo Fernandez’s departure last summer. Romeo Lavia’s improvement has reduced the urgency somewhat, but Scott’s passing range and versatility remain attractive to the Blues.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have a particularly strong tactical reason to pursue the England international. Scott previously thrived under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth, and the Liverpool boss remains an admirer. His ability to carry the ball, progress possession and operate in different midfield roles could make him a natural fit for Iraola’s system at Anfield.

A Premier League proven star

Scott’s appeal is not simply about his age or England status. His value comes from the combination of technical quality and tactical adaptability that makes him useful in several different midfield structures.

For Arsenal, the equation is complicated by their existing depth but Rice, Guimaraes and Lewis-Skelly are all performing strongly, meaning signing Scott would require a difficult decision over an established player rather than simply adding another body.

Chelsea could offer a different route, particularly if Alonso wants greater creativity and progression in midfield. Liverpool, however, have the clearest existing connection through Iraola, whose system previously brought the best out of Scott.

The £75m-plus valuation remains the major obstacle for everyone. With only 12 months remaining on Scott’s contract next summer, though, Bournemouth face a decision to sell for a premium now or risk seeing his market value decline.