Chelsea line up €80 million bid to sign Alex Scott in January.

Chelsea are preparing to revisit their interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as they continue planning significant changes to their midfield.

According to Fichajes, the 23-year-old remains high on the Blues’ shortlist after the club made several approaches for him during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea reportedly went as high as £68 million in their attempts to sign Scott, but Bournemouth rejected each proposal. The London club have not abandoned their interest, however, and could return with another offer in January as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his options in the centre of the pitch. The potential deal could require a fee of around €80 million, with Bournemouth increasingly aware that Scott’s contract situation could eventually force them to reconsider their position.

Chelsea are ready to return for Scott

Chelsea’s summer pursuit demonstrated how highly they rate the England international. Their offers reportedly ranged between £62m and £68m, but Bournemouth remained firm in their refusal to sell. The Cherries signed Scott from Bristol City for around £25 million in 2023, and he has since developed into an important player in their midfield.

However, his contract expires in June 2028, while reports suggest that Scott has rejected several attempts to extend his deal. That has created a potentially difficult situation for Bournemouth, particularly if the midfielder remains unwilling to commit his long-term future to the club. Reports from England have suggested Bournemouth could now consider offers exceeding £80 million, while some reports have placed their desired valuation even higher.

Alonso wants more options in midfield

Scott’s potential arrival would form part of a wider midfield rebuild at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are considering bringing in as many as two midfielders across the January and summer windows, with the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City having changed the composition of Alonso’s squad.

Moise s Caicedo remains an important figure, but the demands of competing across multiple competitions mean Chelsea need greater depth. Scott would offer several qualities that could appeal to Alonso as he is capable of winning possession, carrying the ball forward and contributing to the attacking phase, while his extensive Premier League experience means he would not require a lengthy adaptation period.

Liverpool also monitoring the situation

Liverpool are monitoring Scott’s situation, while Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham have also been linked with the midfielder. That interest could strengthen Bournemouth’s negotiating position, particularly if several Premier League clubs enter the race simultaneously.

Scott is an interesting target for Chelsea because he would offer something different from a purely defensive midfielder. His ability to carry the ball through midfield and contribute to attacks could make him particularly useful in a system that demands technical quality and flexibility but the major question is the price.

Chelsea already offered close to £68 million and were rejected, so returning with an €80m-plus proposal would represent a significant commitment for a player whose contract runs until 2028. Bournemouth have little reason to accept a reduced fee, but Scott’s reluctance to renew could eventually change the equation.

For Chelsea, January could provide an opportunity to test that resolve and if Scott continues to establish himself with England and Bournemouth, though, the competition for his signature may only become stronger.