Manchester United are ahead of Manchester City in their pursuit of Villarreal defensive sensation Alex Freeman.

Manchester United could have an advantage over Manchester City in the race to sign Villarreal defender Alex Freeman, with Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment potentially playing a key role in their pursuit of the American international.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are considering a January move for the 22-year-old, who has been on their radar for some time. Freeman has emerged as a recruitment target for Manchester United’s defensive reinforcement plans, as the club’s scouting team have been impressed by his performances at both club and international level.

Pochettino’s arrival at Old Trafford could give the Red Devils an important advantage. The Argentine worked closely with Freeman during his time with the United States national team and is reportedly keen to bring some of his former international players to Manchester.

Why Manchester United could beat City to Freeman’s signature

Pochettino’s existing relationship with Freeman gives Manchester United an edge over Manchester City and other suitors. The new manager is expected to have considerable influence over United’s recruitment plans, with defensive reinforcements among the priorities for the upcoming transfer windows.

Freeman’s versatility, operating on either flank and in central defence, with right-back as his primary role, appeals to United’s defensive recruitment needs. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have both been inconsistent of late; as a result, the Red Devils are looking for an upgrade in that position.

Manchester City do have a number of options for the right-back position, but they are yet to truly replace Kyle Walker. They could look at Freeman as someone who will add competition and eventually become one of their mainstays.

However, completing a January deal will not necessarily be straightforward. Freeman, who has featured in 26 matches for Villarreal since arriving in January 2025, is under contract with the Spanish club until 2032. That contract length gives the Spanish club significant control over his future.

There is nevertheless encouragement for his potential suitors, as previous reports have suggested that Freeman is open to moving to the Premier League. Interest from City and other top clubs has also underlined how highly regarded he has become following his performances in Spain.

Manchester United are now accelerating their plans for January, and Freeman’s profile fits their requirement for a versatile defensive addition. Pochettino’s familiarity with the player could prove decisive if the Red Devils decide to formalise their interest.