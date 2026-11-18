Mauricio Pochettino is set to make the final call on Noussair Mazraoui’s Manchester United future after taking over at Old Trafford, with the defender’s versatility potentially giving him an opportunity to remain part of the new manager’s plans.

The Morocco international has been linked with moves to Serie A and Saudi Arabia, but United are not rushing towards a decision as per Football Insider. Mazraoui remains under contract until 2028, with the club holding an option for another year, meaning Pochettino has time to evaluate him before determining whether a new deal should become a priority.

The 29-year-old has endured an injury-hit campaign and has made only five Premier League appearances so far. His limited involvement means Pochettino has yet to properly assess him in competitive action.

Versatility could save Manchester United future

Manchester United’s defensive problems are expected to trigger a major overhaul across the next few transfer windows, putting several defenders under pressure. Mazraoui could be an exception because of his ability to cover multiple positions. The former Bayern Munich player can operate on either flank and has also been used at centre-back, giving Pochettino flexibility when managing injuries and squad rotation.

That versatility could become particularly valuable during a defensive rebuild. Rather than immediately replacing every player currently under scrutiny, Pochettino may prefer to retain dependable options who can perform different roles. However, Mazraoui still has something to prove as his recent injury problems have limited his opportunity to establish himself, and the new manager wants to see him perform before committing to his longer-term future.

Pochettino will have much to do

Mazraoui’s situation is one of the more interesting decisions Pochettino will face because his value cannot be judged purely by his starting position. In a squad that needs substantial defensive improvement, having a player capable of covering three positions can be extremely useful.

The question is whether Pochettino believes Mazraoui can remain physically reliable enough to provide that flexibility. Five league appearances this season offer very little evidence either way, which explains why the manager is choosing assessment over an immediate decision.

United also have little reason to rush. His contract already provides protection beyond the current season, while the additional extension option gives the club further leverage. If Mazraoui returns to fitness and performs consistently, his versatility could make him an important survivor of United’s defensive overhaul. If he fails to convince Pochettino, the interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia could provide an obvious route out.