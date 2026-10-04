Manchester United start working on 2027 defender deals as Michael Carrick concern revealed

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to reinforce their backline in 2027.

Manchester United have begun planning a defensive overhaul for 2027, with manager Michael Carrick concerned about his current options, as per a report by Football Insider.

The club’s defensive issues have become more noticeable after a slow start to the Premier League campaign. Carrick’s side managed just one win from their opening five matches, with a lack of stability at the back emerging as a key concern in their disappointing start.

The Red Devils are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows after failing to address several problem areas during the summer transfer window. They are now putting plans in place to strengthen those areas.

Why Manchester United need to revamp their defence

The left-back position is considered a particularly important area. Manchester United have been searching for a player capable of competing with and providing cover for Luke Shaw, especially with Patrick Dorgu increasingly being used as a winger.

That has left Shaw as the main senior option at left-back, creating concerns over both depth and reliability across a long season. Meanwhile, the situation in central defence is also being assessed. Harry Maguire’s long-term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, while Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have both struggled with injuries and could end up leaving next summer.

The Red Devils may need to refresh their centre-back options alongside their search for a new left-back. The club addressed their attacking options during the 2025 summer transfer window before revamping their midfield in 2026. Attention is now turning towards Carrick’s defensive unit as United look to build a more balanced squad.

Manchester United may be reluctant to spend heavily in January on some of their preferred high-profile targets. They are prepared to wait until the summer if the right opportunities are not available, but the defence has been identified as an area that cannot be ignored next year.

That could still lead to a January signing if Manchester United find a suitable player at the right price. For Carrick, improving the defensive options could be crucial if United are to make progress during the second half of the campaign.