AC Milan, Juventus vying for Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United stance revealed

AC Milan and Juventus will struggle to strike a deal with Manchester United for their Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Noussair Mazraoui is on the wishlist of Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus, but Manchester United are unlikely to sanction his departure during the January transfer window. The Morocco international has attracted attention from several European sides and clubs in Saudi Arabia, although United remain keen to retain his services.

According to Caught Offside, AC Milan, Juventus, and Saudi Pro League clubs have made enquiries about the 29-year-old’s situation.

Milan’s long-standing interest is particularly notable because former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is now in charge at the Italian club and holds the defender in high regard. The two have previously worked together at Old Trafford, giving Amorim a clear understanding of Mazraoui’s qualities.

The Portuguese tactician once described him as “a top player” and added, “I think he’s the future of our team.” His technical ability, defensive awareness and composure in possession made him a valuable option under Amorim.

As for Juventus, Andrea Cambiaso reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium amid links with several high-profile clubs. Mazraoui is thus a viable target, as he can play on both sides, like the Italian international.

Noussair Mazraoui’s future hangs in the balance

Mazraoui can operate as a right-back, left-back and centre-back, making him an important squad asset. His contract runs until 2028, with the club also holding an option to extend it by another year. This leaves the Red Devils in a strong negotiating position.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, the player has made 84 appearances for United and registered four assists. He has not always been a regular starter, and his game time has been limited this season. Mazraoui has featured in eight of the club’s 15 matches, accumulating 503 minutes, and has been deployed on both flanks.

Pochettino’s imminent arrival may reshape Mazraoui’s future. The incoming manager will have to decide whether the Moroccan international fits into his plans and what role he can offer the 29-year-old. If he remains a squad player, it may prompt him to seek more regular football elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Manchester United have little reason to rush into a sale. Replacing a player who can cover several defensive positions could prove expensive, particularly midway through the season.

Milan and Juventus may see an opportunity to strengthen their squads, but convincing United to negotiate will be difficult. While Amorim is the one driving Milan’s pursuit, Juventus seem in desperate need of adding more depth at the back, and Mazraoui, with his ability to feature anywhere at the back, could be just the perfect signing for them.