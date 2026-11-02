Manchester United, Tottenham rival Manchester City in Alex Freeman race

Alex Freeman has emerged as a player attracting serious attention from the Premier League.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring the Villarreal full-back according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two years, establishing himself as Villarreal’s first-choice right-back after progressing through the Orlando City academy. His performances in Spain have now brought him onto the radar of several leading English clubs. Manchester City are among those interested, while Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Freeman in La Liga as they assess options for their defensive rebuild.

The American defender’s development has also been boosted by his international career. Freeman became a regular for Mauricio Pochettino’s United States side during the World Cup, adding senior international experience to his growing club profile. He has made 14 appearances for Villarreal this season, scoring once, while also featuring in Champions League football.

Tottenham consider Freeman amid defensive changes

Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on Freeman as Roberto De Zerbi continues to assess his defensive options. Pedro Porro’s long-term position at the club remains an area of uncertainty despite the Spaniard signing a new contract in the summer, potentially creating room for another right-sided defender.

Freeman’s versatility is one of the qualities attracting interest. Although primarily a right-back, he can operate elsewhere across the defensive line, giving clubs greater tactical flexibility when dealing with injuries, suspensions or changes in formation.

The American’s development in Spain has also provided him with experience of playing against different tactical approaches, while his involvement in European competition has offered another opportunity to test himself at a higher level. That combination of versatility, age and first-team experience has made him an increasingly attractive option for Premier League clubs.

Manchester United’s interest is particularly notable given their wider plans to reshape their defence, while Manchester City are continuing to monitor players capable of operating in multiple defensive roles. For Villarreal, the growing competition between Premier League clubs strengthens their negotiating position should any of the interested sides decide to make a formal approach.

A modern day talent

Freeman’s appeal is understandable because he fits the modern full-back profile rather than simply being a traditional defender. His versatility allows a manager to use him as a conventional right-back, push him higher when chasing a game or potentially move him across the defensive line when required. That adaptability is especially valuable for clubs competing across multiple competitions.

The important question is whether Freeman’s current level can translate into the intensity of the Premier League. His Champions League and international experience suggest he has already faced a meaningful test, but the physical and tactical demands in England would be another step.

For now, the strongest signal is simply the number of clubs watching him and if that interest develops into a bidding contest, Villarreal could be in an extremely strong position.