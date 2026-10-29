Tottenham view Alex Freeman as top target to replace Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 22-year-old USMNT international Alex Freeman from La Liga club Villarreal if Pedro Porro leaves.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alex Freeman is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Villarreal defender.

Per TEAMtalk, BlueCo and the City Football Group are also closely monitoring Freeman’s progress at Villarreal. Meanwhile, the report adds that Villarreal are in a strong negotiating position amid mounting interest in the American defender, as his long-term contract gives “significant protection against interest from elsewhere”.

Who is Alex Freeman?

Alex Freeman is the latest young prospect from his homeland to establish himself at a European club. Born in Baltimore, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in the USA and graduated from the youth division at Orlando City. However, he has risen in prominence since joining Villarreal earlier this year.

Freeman, who has made 22 appearances for Villarreal thus far, has become a regular for the Yellow Submarine this term, accumulating over 500 minutes of game time in 13 outings while chipping in with a goal. Meanwhile, the USMNT international has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Alex Freeman is logical. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a right-back, as they are concerned about Pedro Porro’s long-term future. With Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in the Spanish international, he is reportedly mulling over leaving Spurs. Freeman has thus emerged as a viable target, as his attacking qualities and athleticism closely resemble Porro’s style.

As for Manchester United, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have struggled to remain consistent throughout their stints at the club, and they need more quality for the right-back berth. Freeman, whose ability to contribute in the final third and age profile, is a credible option for Manchester United’s needs.

All interested clubs are currently monitoring Freeman’s progress at Villarreal. A move will now hinge on whether prospective suitors formally initiate talks to sign the American defender.