Pedro Porro mulling over Tottenham exit, likely destination emerges

The future of elite players can change quickly when their ambitions begin to outgrow their surroundings. For Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro, that question is now becoming increasingly relevant, with Barcelona and Real Madrid providing two possible routes back to Spain.

According to Football Insider, the Spanish right-back would seriously consider joining either La Liga giant if an opportunity materialises. Porro is understood to be flattered by their interest and increasingly attracted by the prospect of returning to his homeland.

The Spaniard joined Tottenham in 2023 in a deal woth €45 million from Sporting CP after an initial loan move. The 27-year-old has reportedly become frustrated by Tottenham’s current trajectory. Despite signing a fresh contract during the summer, the defender is said to have doubts over whether the club can provide the platform he wants at this stage of his career.

Pedro Porro’s ambitions put Tottenham under pressure

Porro’s appeal to Barcelona and Real Madrid has been strengthened by his performances for Spain, particularly during their successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. He has established himself as an important international player and now wants his club career to match those ambitions.

Both Spanish giants could offer something Tottenham currently cannot, of regular Champions League football and a realistic opportunity to compete for major trophies. That does not mean an immediate departure is guaranteed though and Porro remains under contract and has been one of Tottenham’s most influential performers since establishing himself in North London. He made 47 appearances across all competitions last season, underlining just how important he has become to the squad.

His current injury has also prevented him from featuring since September, but that has done little to diminish his reputation. Barcelona could view Porro as an attractive option for the right side of their defence amid uncertainties surrounding Jules Kounde’s long-term future.

On the other hand, Real Madrid’s interest would give the player another route into one of Europe’s most competitive squads. With Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling to make his mark since arriving from Liverpool and Jose Mourinho utilising Federico Valverde as a right-back, Real Madrid’s right-back options do not inspire confidence.

Barcelona may offer the clearer pathway

Porro has reached an interesting point in his career and at 27, this is unlikely to be about waiting for another opportunity several years down the line. If Barcelona or Real Madrid genuinely present a serious proposal, Tottenham could face a player who feels he has earned the right to test himself at the very highest level.

Barcelona arguably make more sporting sense. Porro’s attacking instincts, overlapping ability, and willingness to combine in advanced areas would fit naturally into a possession-heavy side. His relationship with Spain’s attacking players could also help his adaptation.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, offer the greater prestige but potentially a more complicated route to guaranteed minutes. For Tottenham, the danger is losing their best-performing wide defender would create another major rebuilding problem. Porro’s contract may protect their negotiating position, but convincing him that Tottenham can match his ambitions could prove considerably harder.