Barcelona prioritising 2027 move for Pedro Porro, player ready to leave Tottenham

Barcelona are ready to prioritise a move for Pedro Porro in 2027, although they may need to sell players before they can bring the Tottenham defender to Camp Nou.

As reported by Fichajes, Barcelona are expected to prioritise a move for Porro next year, with an attacking right-back considered essential for Hansi Flick. The Blaugrana may need to make sales in the position before targeting the Tottenham star, who is reportedly willing to leave North London.

Pedro Porro was one of Spain’s top performers during the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which La Roja won. His partnership with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal on the right flank has sparked an idea within the Catalan club about reuniting the pair at club level.

Flick has reportedly been keen to sign Porro since the summer, but his plans may have depended on Barcelona creating space in the position. At the time, the reigning La Liga champions prioritised a move to bring back Joao Cancelo, while Porro signed a new contract with Spurs.

Reports have suggested that Barcelona could make a fresh approach in January, which could spell trouble for Tottenham. A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that Porro is ready to leave the club, with his desire to play in La Liga, and for Barcelona in particular, believed to be the main reason.

Could Barcelona sign Pedro Porro in January?

Porro could be enticed to join Barcelona if the Catalan giants make an approach, according to reports, leaving Spurs with a major decision to make. So far, the Spanish right-back has endured a mixed start to the new season due to fitness issues, although he could become Roberto De Zerbi’s first-choice right-back once he returns to full fitness.

Tottenham are not planning to sell the defender, who joined the club from Sporting CP in January 2023 for a reported €45 million fee. As a result, there is a strong possibility that the North London side would demand a significant fee, particularly after the Spaniard signed a new contract during the summer.

Barcelona remain an attractive destination for many players, particularly Porro in this case. However, the Catalan club reportedly need to sell some of their current players to make room for him. Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde have already been linked with departures, with Balde seemingly more likely to leave than Kounde.

Should Barcelona find suitable buyers for either of those full-backs, there is every chance they could target the Tottenham star as a viable replacement. However, no formal offer has been made, and Spurs remain under no immediate pressure to sell Porro, whose contract reportedly runs until 2031.