Barcelona line up €50 million January move for Pedro Porro

Barcelona are considering a move for Pedro Porro ahead of the January transfer window, contingent on Jules Kounde’s departure.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are reportedly preparing a €50 million offer for Tottenham’s Pedro Porro ahead of the January transfer window, with Hansi Flick considering the move as a potential replacement in the right-back position. Any transfer would remain contingent on Jules Kounde’s departure from the Catalan club.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner is viewed as the key target to replace Kounde, with Barcelona understood to be ready to launch an offer as early as January. Rumours during the summer suggested that Flick was open to parting ways with the Frenchman, although the club needed to identify a replacement first. They held an interest in Porro, and Barcelona are now pushing to test Spurs’ resolve over the full-back’s valuation.

Barcelona want Pedro Porro

Porro spent two seasons with Tottenham, finishing 17th in the Premier League both times. However, winning the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup has enhanced his reputation and established him as a respected player in his position. Manchester City were reportedly interested in signing him during the summer, but Spurs had no intention of allowing him to leave.

Tottenham recently agreed a new contract with Porro that runs until 2031, giving the club significant power in determining his future. Spurs have signalled their intent to retain him long-term, though circumstances during the current season could prompt reassessment. Any deal would depend on Barcelona receiving Kounde’s sale funds to finance the move.

Signing Porro will be challenging for Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make a €50 million offer for the 26-year-old Tottenham wide player. However, the fee could be questioned, as Spurs are unlikely to sell one of their best players for that amount in an inflated transfer market.

More significantly, it could require substantially more than €50 million to persuade Spurs to enter negotiations. Without Kounde’s exit, Barcelona cannot pursue the deal; with it, Porro’s 2031 contract leaves Spurs in a commanding position to demand their full valuation.

Flick is reportedly eager to bring Porro to Barcelona in an effort to recreate the right-flank partnership he achieved with star winger Lamine Yamal on the Spanish national team. A return to Spain could appeal to the Tottenham defender, but the North London club are currently in a commanding position to determine his future.

Without Kounde’s departure, any Barcelona move remains conditional; with it, Porro’s long contract to 2031 leaves Spurs in a position to demand their full asking price, making a January departure highly unlikely.